5 Cheap Dishwashers That Are High Quality, According To Consumer Reports
As with just about every appliance, some dishwashers are better than others. Many of the best dishwashers, according to feature reviews from both users and experts, are often the pricier ones, which makes sense. However, just because a dishwasher is expensive doesn't mean it's a particularly good one, and, conversely, just because a dishwasher is relatively cheap doesn't mean it's a piece of junk.
One useful way to figure out which ones are worth your money (whether it's a lot of it or not) is by checking the testing results of Consumer Reports. The organization is known for its reliable findings and reviews based on extensive expert testing and user feedback, which can help determine everything from the best baby strollers to the best car insurance for seniors. Consumer Reports has put many different dishwasher models from multiple brands through the ringer, ranking them by overall performance. Many of the highest-ranking dishwashers on its list come from Bosch and cost between $1,000 and $2,000, with some even pricier than that.
However, some dishwashers are much more affordable with excellent overall scores from Consumer Reports. These "cheap" appliances can be purchased for around $500 or less and will still leave your dishes as clean and sanitized as the much more expensive ones further up the list. While $500 isn't exactly chump change, it's a relatively decent price for a dishwasher, and you may find it worth the money considering that dishwashers are more sanitary than hand washing your dishes. Here are five of the inexpensive dishwashers that, according to Consumer Reports, are high-quality.
LG LDFC2423V Front Control Dishwasher
LG is one of the best major dishwasher brands there is, so the fact that it offers an inexpensive option that's also high quality is the icing on the cake for the company. Its Front Control Dishwasher (model LDFC2423V) was originally $699 — over a $1,000 less than many of Consumer Reports' top-rated dishwashers, but it's currently even cheaper and available for $469. The 24-inch dishwasher features a stainless steel tub that can stave off rust for years, which is usually only found with more expensive models. What also resists rust is the ability for a dishwasher to dry as fast as possible once it's finished cleaning, and LG says its 2-stage fan system helps speed up the process.
The LDFC2423V runs on an inverter direct drive motor built with LG's LoDecibel technology, allowing it to run as low as 52 decibels. It's Energy Star-certified as well, so it shouldn't punish your utility bills. The unit also includes a leak detection system that will monitor its water supply, including drainage and leakage. Not only does LG's LDFC2423V have a solid overall score from Consumer Reports' testers, but it's one of the few models the organization names on its list of "best dishwashers for $500 or less."
Consumer Reports found that the LDFC2423V was "excellent" at cleaning very dirty dishes and lived up to LG's claims of running quietly. It also found it to be especially energy efficient when it comes to water and energy use, though it noted its cycle time with a full load could be shorter. Less-professional users seem to agree with Consumer Reports' findings. While many redditors on r/Appliances recommend pricier Bosch options, at least one user describes LG's dishwasher as "great — quiet, no need to rinse off dishes, no problems at all."
Midea MDT24P3CST 24-inch Top Control Built-in Dishwasher
Midea makes a portable, countertop dishwasher that is one of the mini gadgets you can find at Costco and which certainly has its uses, but the brand is better known for its full-sized appliances, which have a fairly wide price range. Its 24-inch Top Control Built-in Dishwasher (model MDT24P3CST) is available for $499, down from $649. It includes dedicated water jets to clean the inside of bottles and tumblers, as well as a wine glass holder for stemware and a 3-level, height-adjustable rack to accommodate more kinds of dishes and bowls. Its 3-stage drying system will automatically open the door for increased air drying. Also included is Wi-Fi connectivity and interior LED lights to better see its contents, especially in the evening.
Despite these features, Consumer Reports finds that, in general, owner satisfaction isn't particularly high. This sentiment is supported by at least one Reddit thread on r/Appliances, where multiple users mention issues with the unit. However, in Consumer Reports' lab testing, which rates ease of use, drying, noise, energy use, and both upper- and lower-rack cleaning performance, is quite positive and has earned the MDT24P3CST a solid overall score that's comparable to other models on Consumer Reports' "best dishwashers for $500 or less" list.
While experts found the appliance to run a bit loud, it found Midea's dishwasher to be especially reliable and energy-efficient, while also performing admirably in washing and drying tests. The Midea MDT24P3CST also has a strong overall customer rating on Lowe's website, with over 230 users rating it a 4.5 out of 5 and pointing out its cleaning performance and low operation noise. Some users also mention how much they appreciate its interior light.
Whirlpool WDT730HAMZ Eco Series 24-inch Top Control Built-in Dishwasher
Whirlpool is a legacy appliance brand with a very familiar name, but one particular reason it might attract users is that its products are not subject to tariffs, since Whirlpool is one of the appliance brands made in the U.S. Those mindful of their budget will appreciate that, because the original list price of the Whirlpool WDT730HAMZ Eco Series 24-inch Top Control Built-in Dishwasher was $829. However, it's currently available for $529, which is significantly cheaper than many popular dishwashers.
On Consumer Reports, its overall rating is similar to other dishwashers that the organization names its best under-$500 models. So, for $30 more, you can expect similar, if not better, quality. Consumer Reports states that its upper rack and drying are its strongest assets, along with its energy efficiency. It does note, though, that owner satisfaction is fairly low. This contradicts the user ratings found on Home Depot and Lowe's websites, though, where thousands of customers have rated the product an overall 4.3 out of 5 user score.
The Whirlpool WDT730HAMZ Eco Series 24-inch Top Control Built-in Dishwasher runs as low as 42 decibels, though in standard mode it's about 51 dB, which is still pretty quiet. The device has a fingerprint-resistant stainless steel exterior, while its interior includes a third rack for more versatile cleaning. Other features include a boost cycle and sanitizer rinse, which heats water during the final cycle to up to 150 degrees Fahrenheit.
Midea MDF24P2B 24-inch Front Control Dishwasher
One of the most reliable air conditioner brands you can buy is Midea, so it makes sense that the manufacturer also produces high-quality dishwashers. More than one affordable model from the company fares well in Consumer Reports' lab testing, including the Midea MDF24P2B 24-inch Front Control Dishwasher, whose white model is named by Consumer Reports as one of the best dishwashers for under $500. It's actually one of the cheapest well-rated dishwashers you can buy, as it's currently $299 — down from its $479 list price.
While it scores poorly when it comes to noise level, Consumer Reports gave the Midea MDF24P2B good to great scores in just about everything else. Its ability to dry dishes performed especially well in tests. While customer feedback on Lowe's website could be generally stronger, more than half of the reviews are 5-star, with users praising both its ease of use and the sleek, modern look it brings to the kitchen. Some note that it's modestly-sized, though, and better for smaller households.
In addition to the white model (MDF24P2BWW) tested by Consumer Reports, there is also a brushed steel exterior model (MDF24P2BST) available. Both are essentially the same and include a stainless steel tub on the interior, as well as interior LED lighting. As noted by one Lowe's customer who gave the unit a 5-star review, having a stainless steel tub "means it won't corrode in a year and drip parts of fiberglass onto your dishes."
Insignia NS-DWR3SS1 24-inch Top Control Built-In Dishwasher
The Insignia 24-inch Top Control Built-In Dishwasher (NS-DWR3SS1) is one of the few models to make the list of "best dishwashers under $500" compiled by Consumer Reports. While not ranking quite as high as models from LG and Midea, the NS-DWR3SS1 still performed well after expert testing by the organization, which looked at its washing capabilities and operational noise level, among other factors. Its cycle time did not fare as well in testing, though CR found the unit to be highly energy-efficient. This makes sense as it's Energy Star Certified and described as 22% more efficient than the US federal standard when it comes to power consumption, and 36% more than the standard when it comes to water consumption.
Consumer Reports doesn't have any information on user satisfaction, but Insignia's dishwasher has a positive 4.3 out of 5 overall customer score on Best Buy's website, based on over 760 reviews. Some reviews mention issues or dissatisfaction with drainage and the quality of its door, though several pros commonly come up as well, including its ease-of-use, cleaning performance, and its value — the NS-DWR3SS1 costs $449.99.
Another feature that gets lauded is the dishwasher's versatile third rack. In addition to this third rack, other features of the Insignia NS-DWR3SS1 include a stainless steel tub, sensor wash, and 49-decibel operational noise level. The model seems to be as quiet as Insignia claims it is, as it's singled out by both positive user reviews and Consumer Reports' lab testing.