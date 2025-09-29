This Is The Best Car Insurance Company For Seniors, According To Consumer Reports

For anyone getting behind the wheel, car insurance is a necessity. However, older drivers face unique circumstances that complicate getting coverage. On one hand, they tend to drive less and obey traffic laws more. On the other hand, older drivers (particularly those above 70) are more likely to die in a traffic accident due to physical frailties. There's also an increased risk of reduced driving skills due to health or sensory issues. Recognizing these complexities, Consumer Reports surveyed over 40,000 policyholders to identify the best car insurance provider for senior drivers.

USAA ranked highest, followed closely by Amica. Erie took third place. Consumer Reports' study looked at rates, satisfaction, claims, and other factors. Interestingly, the data showed that drivers aged 60 and above experienced more rate increases over the last year than their younger counterparts. That underscores the importance of comparison shopping. However, the report also emphasized that older drivers should look beyond cheap insurance and search for providers best able to meet their unique needs.