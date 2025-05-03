Why You Should Avoid Cheap Car Insurance

As you shop around for car insurance, choosing the cheapest policy might seem like the best move, especially if you live in a state like California, where car insurance is pretty expensive and hard to get. However, you should think twice before signing on the dotted line because you may find yourself responsible for thousands of dollars in damages if you're found liable for an accident and your policy doesn't offer enough coverage, which is the case with most low-cost insurance.

Most states mandate a minimum amount of liability coverage that drivers must carry, while lenders may require additional coverage, such as collision or comprehensive, if you're financing your vehicle. Depending on your state, these limits could be something like $25,000 for bodily injury per person, $50,000 per accident, and $25,000 for property damage. The problem with the minimum coverage that comes with many cheap insurance policies is that these amounts may not be enough to fully cover medical bills or the cost of repairs if you get into a serious accident.

If you're at fault in an accident involving injuries and the costs are more than your policy's bodily injury limits, you'll be personally responsible for paying any of the remaining medical expenses. Similarly, if you're unlucky and damage one of the most expensive cars of all time, you can quickly surpass your coverage limits. In that case, you'll have to pay the difference, which could put assets like your home at risk. Something else to remember: Minimum liability policies don't cover damage to your own vehicle, so if your car is totaled or vandalized, you'll be stuck covering the full cost of repairs or replacement out of pocket.

