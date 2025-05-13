What You Can Try To Possibly Get Cheaper Car Insurance

Car insurance is a legal requirement in almost all states, but getting insurance can be very costly. The average cost for full coverage insurance nationwide is $2,692 according to Bankrate, although the final premium can vary considerably based on things like car model, a driver's age, and their location. Drivers looking for ways to cut down their insurance premiums have a variety of options at their disposal, although nearly all of them come with some level of compromise.

One way is to cut down your level of insurance coverage, assuming local laws allow you to do so. The same study by Bankrate pegs the average cost of a minimum coverage policy at $808. However, opting for minimum coverage leaves you with the risk of having to foot the bill for any accident repairs yourself, and in the worst cases, the cost of any hospital bills too. So, it's not the best way to cut your costs unless you have no other choice.

Another option is to increase your policy deductible. By increasing your deductible to a higher level than normal, you'll be personally responsible for a higher proportion of any accident-related costs. Insurers tend to think of this higher personal risk as encouraging safer behavior among drivers, and they'll often charge you a lower premium as a result. However, this is only a good option if you can guarantee that you'll have the cash on hand to cover the deductible amount should you need to use it.

