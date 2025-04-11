10 Of The Most Stolen Cars In America In 2024

Cars are a frequent target for crime. That can include anything from the outright theft of a vehicle to having the catalytic converter stolen to harvest the expensive metals contained within. As such, it's no surprise that people track these metrics to see just how common it is and, more importantly, which cars get targeted most often. This can have a huge impact on a shopper's mindset when buying a car. People really don't like having their cars stolen, and some will take theft frequency into account when buying one.

After all, it was quite difficult to recommend a Kia or Hyundai at the height of the Kia Boyz trend, during which people were breaking into cars and stealing them with little more than a USB stick or charging cable. Kia and Hyundai eventually fixed those issues, but it still didn't rub people the right way to see those vehicles being stolen on TikTok and other platforms so easily. As automakers and thieves dance around each other, the list of the most-stolen cars changes yearly, and it's worth keeping up with.

So with all that in mind, here are the most stolen cars in the U.S. in all of 2024. The data is sourced from the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), which it gets from a variety of sources. While vehicle theft will always be a concern, there is some good news — vehicle thefts fell 17% from their all-time highs in 2023, a trend we hope continues into 2025.

