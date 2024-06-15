These Companies Make The Most Commonly Stolen Cars In The United States

The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) reported on the top 10 most stolen vehicles in 2023, and the numbers might be disconcerting to drivers of specific makes and models. Five automobile manufacturers fill up the top 10 most stolen vehicles list for 2023, and it's not the flashy models that are getting swiped.

Vehicle thefts increased by 1% nationwide from 2022 and 2023, according to the NICB. However, increases didn't happen all over the United States. Instead, certain areas seem to face a higher risk of vehicle theft. The District of Columbia saw the largest increase of 64% between 2022 and 2023, while Maryland came in second at 63%. Numbers-wise, California reported the most vehicle thefts with 208,668 in 2023. Approximately 34.7% of those thefts occurred in the Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim area, while 19.6% occurred in the San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley region.

What cars are thieves targeting in D.C. and California, plus the other 48 states? The top 10 most stolen vehicles in the U.S. in 2023 total 254,747 cars, trucks, and SUVs, with 1,020,729 stolen vehicles reported nationwide, per NICB statistics. Our ranking considers each automotive manufacturer's total stolen vehicles per model — as well as the total percentage of the overall stolen vehicles a specific model totals — and is organized based on least to most.