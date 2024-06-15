These Companies Make The Most Commonly Stolen Cars In The United States
The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) reported on the top 10 most stolen vehicles in 2023, and the numbers might be disconcerting to drivers of specific makes and models. Five automobile manufacturers fill up the top 10 most stolen vehicles list for 2023, and it's not the flashy models that are getting swiped.
Vehicle thefts increased by 1% nationwide from 2022 and 2023, according to the NICB. However, increases didn't happen all over the United States. Instead, certain areas seem to face a higher risk of vehicle theft. The District of Columbia saw the largest increase of 64% between 2022 and 2023, while Maryland came in second at 63%. Numbers-wise, California reported the most vehicle thefts with 208,668 in 2023. Approximately 34.7% of those thefts occurred in the Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim area, while 19.6% occurred in the San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley region.
What cars are thieves targeting in D.C. and California, plus the other 48 states? The top 10 most stolen vehicles in the U.S. in 2023 total 254,747 cars, trucks, and SUVs, with 1,020,729 stolen vehicles reported nationwide, per NICB statistics. Our ranking considers each automotive manufacturer's total stolen vehicles per model — as well as the total percentage of the overall stolen vehicles a specific model totals — and is organized based on least to most.
Ford — 15,852 F-150s reported stolen
When you consider which vehicles are the most likely to be stolen, you might imagine flashy sports cars or expensive luxury SUVs. Interestingly, it turns out that Ford's F150 Series Pickup was one of the most-stolen vehicles in the U.S. in 2023 with 15,852 units. Given that it frequents best-seller lists in the U.S. — it sold over 750,000 units in 2023 — the numbers might not be that surprising. Plus, despite its ranking as one of the most-stolen vehicles, the F-150 made up only 1.55% of stolen vehicles in 2023.
That's still a high number for a pickup truck, however. Passenger cars are the most widely reported theft losses, according to the Highway Loss Data Institute's (HLDI's) figures for 2020 to 2022 model years. Pickups come in second, while SUVs are last. Ford's spot at the top of the list likely speaks to the truck's popularity, but that also seems to mean a higher risk of theft.
Theft prevention in Ford F-150s
Some cars are more likely to be stolen for specific reasons, such as parts value, utility, color, and ease of stealing. Ford's F-150 Series seems to hit a couple of those categories. Plus, full-size pickups were the most-stolen vehicle in 2022, per NICB data.
Ford's placement on the most-stolen vehicles list doesn't mean others aren't at risk, however. The Dodge Hellcat, an attention-grabbing and expensive sports car, is stolen proportionately more often than other vehicles. Unfortunately for Ford drivers, while the manufacturer itself notes that its Anti-Theft Alarm system covers specific unauthorized entry, it doesn't seem to cover everything. It's triggered by door and hood openings, as well as keyless entry or remote use, but turning the vehicle on disables the apparatus That means any thief savvy enough to start the vehicle within a few seconds (by way of hotwiring or other technical means) may be able to disable the alarm and drive away.
[Featured image by HJUdall via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled]
Chevrolet — 23,721 Silverados reported stolen
Chevrolet is another surprising entry on the most-stolen vehicles list. Specifically, the Silverado 1500 was the fourth most-stolen vehicle in 2023 and the most-stolen pickup truck. With 23,721 reported taken, the model made up 2.32% of all vehicle thefts that year.
Chevrolet sells hundreds of thousands of Silverados each year, so even if all the stolen vehicles in 2023 were new models, the figure is a very small percentage of what the company sells. Still, the odds don't seem to be in drivers' favor, especially if you own this model and live in D.C. or Maryland, where vehicle thefts jumped exponentially between 2022 and 2023. The Silverado is one of Chevrolet's most impressive trucks of all time, which might be part of the reason why it's a target for thieves.
[Featured image by IFCAR via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled]
Theft prevention in Chevrolet Silverados
Unfortunately for drivers, headlight-hacking criminals have found a new way to bypass onboard security systems and steal vehicles. Like other cars, the Silverado is apparently susceptible. Currently, Chevrolet's Advanced Theft Deterrent features include various sensors that detect interior movement, broken glass, and even vehicle incline, plus locks for the steering column, fuel filler lock, and doors. In theory, a vandal could hack into a Chevrolet Silverado through its headlights, but once they got into the car, the alarm (if enabled) would go off. This might be a risk criminals are willing to take due to the high resale value of many Chevrolet parts — both OEM and after-market.
In 2023, authorities in California reported that Chevrolet Silverados and GMC Sierras were being targeted. In one case, a filmed theft showed the stolen vehicle being driven away in less than two minutes. Silverado and Sierra drivers were advised to invest in a steering wheel club or get a kill switch installed for extra security.
[Featured image by IFCAR via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled]
Honda — 40,753 Accords and Civics reported stolen
Perhaps the least surprising entries on this list, Honda had two cars make the most-stolen rankings in 2023. However, the models might be surprising: the Accord (20,895 reported stolen) and Civic (19,858 stolen). While both are relatively affordable and reliable vehicles, The Zebra claims Honda Accords are particularly susceptible to theft because they lack security features.
In its findings, the publication noted that the Honda Accord was the most-stolen vehicle from 2010 to 2020. What's most interesting about the findings is that it was primarily the brand's older models that were swiped — including 1994, 1996, and 1997 Accords and 1995, 1998, and 2000 Civics. Without modern anti-theft onboard, these older Accords and Civics are apparently easy to steal. Of course, while the Accord and Civic are clearly sought-after vehicles, they only make up 2.05% and 1.95%, respectively, of all stolen vehicles in 2023 per NICB data. Those were also, per The Zebra's data, older models.
[Featured image by MooFridge via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled]
Theft prevention for Honda cars
Though older models seem to be stolen more often, some newer Hondas seem to be quite susceptible to theft, too. Based on HLDI data, the most-stolen Honda for 2020-2022 model years is the CR-V. While it didn't make the NICB's rankings for most-stolen in 2023, this might be one vehicle to avoid if you're buying a used car and live in a high-theft area, such as California or Washington, D.C.
Preventing your car from being stolen is about more than buying a less desirable vehicle, however. Simple measures like locking your doors and rolling your windows up can deter would-be thieves, as can securing your valuables and using in-car anti-theft devices. What's more, newer Hondas have an Immobilizer Theft-Deterrent System that the company says makes it "practically impossible" to duplicate the ignition key. The Honda Locate theft prevention solution also offers peace of mind with GPS monitoring to get your vehicle back (or send help) in the event of attempted theft. It does cost extra and doesn't come stock when you buy a new vehicle, though.
KIA — 83,163 vehicles reported stolen
Thousands of Optima, Soul, Forte, and Sportage drivers became victims of theft in 2023. All four vehicles are considered some of the most reliable KIAs ever built, but that doesn't mean you can rest easy after buying one. A total of 83,163 Optimas, Souls, Fortes, and Sportages were reported stolen in 2023. The Optima was the most-stolen sedan of the brand's offerings, with 30,204 — or 2.96% of all stolen vehicles — being Optimas. The Soul was next with 21,001 units reported stolen, amounting to 2.06% of all thefts that year.
The Forte (16,209 units) was stolen less frequently, as was the Sportage (15,749 units), and the two vehicles made up 1.59% and 1.54%, respectively, of the total stolen in 2023. Still, if you're in the market for a new car, you may want to think twice before buying one of Kia's most-stolen models.
[Featured image by Corvettec6r via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC0 1.0 Universal]
Theft prevention for KIA owners
A huge number of KIAs are stolen in the U.S., but part of the reason the figures aren't surprising is due to social media. A group of teenagers who call themselves the "KIA Boys" are infamous for stealing the brand's cars and showing their exploits on social media. Stealing (and hotwiring) a KIA can take mere minutes — or as little as 30 seconds in some cases, according to news reports.
The group nearly single-handedly made some KIAs and Hyundais uninsurable, but they've also spurred Hyundai (which manufactures both KIA and Hyundai-branded vehicles) to make changes to its anti-theft offerings. Thieves don't always share their methods, but many use the same trick that Chevy Silverados are vulnerable to — stealing cars by way of breaking into vehicle headlights, among other unexpected routes. That doesn't mean KIA is sitting idly by while owners lose their cars, though. At the end of 2023, the company began offering a Theft Deterrent Ignition Cylinder Protector device to vehicle owners for free. The installation also came with stickers for the windows, which are meant to further deter car thieves from attempting to break in.
[Featured image by Dinkun Chen via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled]
Hyundai — 91,258 vehicles reported stolen
According to the NICB's 2023 data, Hyundais are the most-stolen vehicles in the U.S. When you consider that the company also owns KIA, the figures add up. Hyundai, specifically, had two models at the top of the most-stolen list. A total of 48,445 Elantras were reported stolen in 2023 — that's 4.75% of all stolen vehicles in the U.S. The Sonata was the second most-stolen at 42,813 units, or 4.19% of the total. Hyundai and KIA models made up over 17% of stolen vehicles in 2023, which seemed to get the manufacturer's attention. More on the company's methods of deterring thieves later, though.
There's also one tip that could provide peace of mind: Choose an electric vehicle. EVs are less likely to be stolen, so an IONIQ, for example, might be a better option than other Hyundais. Push-start technology may also make EVs less susceptible to this variety of thievery.
Anti-theft measures for Hyundai vehicles
If you have your heart set on a new or used Hyundai, anti-theft measures are crucial. Hyundai and KIA have offered free steering wheel locks to combat theft, which is worth looking into if you're concerned about vehicle security. The fact that theft rates increased by 1,000% for specific models of Hyundai and KIA vehicles between 2020 and 2023 (per CNN's analysis of HLDI statistics) doesn't offer peace of mind, though. Plus, despite KIA developing a security patch for the cars' software, vehicles continued to be stolen.
There are a few methods that can help deter thieves or block their attempts at access, such as storing your key fob inside a signal-blocker (even a coffee can will suffice) or parking in front of security cameras. Kiplinger also recommends etching your vehicle's VIN into the windows to make your car's parts unusable — or at the very least, trackable if someone steals the vehicle. Ultimately, for KIA or Hyundai drivers who've had their car stolen, a class-action lawsuit promised a few thousand dollars per recipient, which might help victims of theft make a down payment on a new vehicle in the worst-case scenario.
[Featured image by Guillaume Vachey from Chalon sur Saone, France via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled]