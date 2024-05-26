Are EV's Less Likely To Get Stolen Than Gas Powered Cars?

In the years after the global health crisis began in 2019, vehicle thefts in the United States were on an upward trajectory. Component shortages caused by manufacturing shutdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a dearth of new vehicles available for sale both in the United States and abroad — a vacuum that was soon filled with vehicles stolen domestically and shipped internationally.

According to a report published by the Highway Loss Data Institute (HLDI) in 2023, some of the most common vehicles stolen between 2020 and 2022 were performance models from Dodge including the Charger SRT Hellcat, Charger Hemi, and Challenger. Conversely, in the same report, electric vehicles including four different models from Tesla as well as the Nissan Leaf were among the 20 least likely to be stolen. Interestingly, while electric vehicles less likely to be stolen, some EV brands like Tesla have relatively expensive insurance rates.

So why were these EVs among the least to be stolen in the United States? What is it about electric vehicles that makes car thieves avoid them like the last kid to be picked on a dodgeball team?