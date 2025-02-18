The 10 Cars Most Likely To Have Catalytic Converters Stolen

Given that the Toyota Prius is credited with launching the hybrid powertrain in America and across the globe, it's no surprise to find out that it's a common target for cat thieves. The Prius has been one of Toyota's most consistently popular cars for years, with the brand having reportedly sold over six million examples since its launch in the late '90s. It first arrived in America for the 2000 model year, and its success changed how many people viewed electrified vehicles.

As previously mentioned, hybrid vehicles have higher amounts of valuable metals in their catalytic converters. That makes them more of a target for thieves, and since the Prius is arguably still the most instantly recognizable hybrid vehicle, it's naturally a prime candidate for targeting. In certain states, like California, the Prius is reportedly the number one most targeted vehicle.

The latest generation of the Toyota Prius is arguably more appealing than ever, with a revised design and better driving dynamics. It also boasts another benefit: It's less likely to get targeted for catalytic converter theft than older models because the revised design also makes the component trickier to steal. According to the IIHS, the 2004-2009 Prius is the most likely to be targeted, with newer generations less likely to be stolen from. The 2010-15 Prius has also seen elevated levels of cat theft, although to a lesser degree than 2004-2009 models.

