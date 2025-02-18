The 10 Cars Most Likely To Have Catalytic Converters Stolen
Catalytic converters play a vital role in reducing the amount of harmful emissions a car produces, and most modern combustion vehicles are legally required to have one. However, they contain various precious metals that can be sold on the scrap market for significant sums, and they're frequently targeted by thieves looking to make a quick profit. Removing a catalytic converter from a car is very quick for an experienced thief, and virtually every car with one installed is potentially vulnerable to that theft.
However, some car models get targeted more frequently than others. Whether it's down to the popularity of the model among buyers, the model's cat being particularly easy to steal, or the cat being more valuable than average, there are many reasons why some cars are particularly frequent targets. A report by Carfax gathered together nationwide data on catalytic converter replacements to see which models saw the highest replacement rate, with these 10 models being the worst offenders.
Chevrolet Cruze
The Chevrolet Cruze is now discontinued, but it was highly popular with buyers, and as a result you can still see them on the road, in driveways, and in parking lots nationwide. Its popularity with buyers waned as market tastes shifted toward larger, taller SUVs and crossovers, and resulting in its nameplate getting by the end of the 2010s.
We don't have any information to suggest that the Cruze's catalytic converter is any easier to steal than other cars, and since it isn't a hybrid, its cats aren't especially valuable either. That might make it somewhat of an unexpected model to appear on this list, but remember: At its peak the Cruze was the best selling car in the U.S., and GM sold several million examples before calling time on production. It's the tenth most common model for cat replacements, and its raw popularity — the simple fact that it's a common car to see parked on the street — probably plays big role in that.
Chevrolet Traverse
Another top-selling Chevrolet model that's a top choice for catalytic converter thieves is the Traverse SUV. The latest generation of the Traverse gets a new, tougher look inspired by the brand's larger SUV models, but in our first drive we found it still remains roomy and competitively priced. The Traverse has been around since the 2009 model year, with a second generation model appearing in 2018. The latest, third generation model launched for 2024. Changing emissions regulations have resulted in a change of powerplant for the latest Traverse, with previous generations offering a V6 but the latest version sporting a turbo-four across all trims.
In the second generation car, a turbo-four engine was offered, but in the first generation, a 3.6-liter V6 was standard. As well as downsizing the engine, the Traverse's catalytic converter has always remained a key component in keeping emissions within legal limits. Driving without a catalytic converter fitted, whether that's a deliberate choice or because it has been stolen, will cause the car's emissions to rise above legal levels and will likely fail smog tests in any state that requires them.
Kia Soul
Our 2020 review of the Kia Soul summed its appeal up as "cheap charm," but its popularity with catalytic converter thieves could prove to be a costly headache for owners. The Soul remains an appealingly different design in a market full of increasingly homogenous crossovers, with its upright, boxy looks resulting in a roomy interior and ample space for luggage. It's also one of the cheapest new cars on the market, starting at $20,490 excluding fees for the 2025 model year.
Even in top-spec EX trim, which offers extras like 17-inch alloy wheels, the Soul can be bought for around $25,000. Having to replace a damaged or stolen catalytic converter makes the Kia less of a bargain, but the brand's dealership network is well aware of the problem. Some Kia dealers now offer third-party catalytic converter protection systems for an extra cost, which claim to both protect the cat against theft in the first place and also cover the cost of a replacement if it is stolen.
Toyota Tacoma
In early 2025, reports emerged of a nationwide spate of Toyota Tacoma tailgate thefts, with criminals taking advantage of how quick and easy the tailgate was to remove. In some cases, it reportedly took as little as 60 seconds for a thief to disconnect the part and leave with it. While tailgate locks are available as a preventative measure, there isn't much else Tacoma owners can do to stop the thefts. And unfortunately for those owners, it isn't just the tailgate they need to worry about either.
The Tacoma is also one of the most frequently targeted vehicles for catalytic converter thefts, with the second highest rate of replacements of any pickup truck on the market. All taller vehicles have the downside of being easier for thieves to work under, and therefore are potentially easier to steal from than a car that sits lower to the ground. Much like the tailgate thefts, various anti-theft catalytic converter cages are available to deter thieves, but other than that, there isn't much that owners can do.
Chevrolet Equinox
In many cases, being boring isn't a good thing. In our review of the Chevrolet Equinox, our own Alex Hevesy was convinced that boring was the best thing that the SUV could be. Buyers purchase the Equinox precisely because there isn't much to think about, and it doesn't demand anything of its owners aside from basic maintenance. That's helped it become a staple of Chevrolet's range for years now, but like many of the cars here, that popularity comes at a cost. The cost in this case is that the Equinox is one of the most frequently targeted vehicles for cat thefts.
Buyers looking for an Equinox that doesn't come with the risk of catalytic converter theft do have one option: the Equinox EV. Since there's no combustion engine, there's no cat for thieves to steal. EVs also get stolen less often than combustion cars on average, with advanced security features and limited resale appeal being two contributing factors to that disparity. However, the downsides of a higher starting price, limited charging infrastructure, and more limited range remain true for the Equinox EV and its combustion powered cousin. As a result, the gas-powered Equinox is likely to remain a stronger seller for the foreseeable future, even if it's a popular target with thieves.
Honda CR-V
There are plenty of things you should know before buying a Honda CR-V. It's worth being aware of the different powertrain options available, with both hybrid and non-hybrid options on offer. It's also worth considering which trim is best, and which of the CR-V's long list of optional extras might be worth investing in. Like with any major purchase, you should be aware of the downsides of CR-V ownership, and one of the few notable ones is that the model is one of the most frequently targeted cars for catalytic converter theft. However, the risk varies by model year.
The Carfax report does not include data on which model years of each car were most frequently targeted by criminals, but reports suggest that older CR-V models are more at risk. Honda has been aware of the cat theft problem since at least 2008 and has repositioned the cat in many of its vehicles, including the CR-V, to be more difficult to steal. However, particularly for hybrid models, which contain higher levels of valuable metals in their cats, that risk is still not negligible.
Toyota Prius
Given that the Toyota Prius is credited with launching the hybrid powertrain in America and across the globe, it's no surprise to find out that it's a common target for cat thieves. The Prius has been one of Toyota's most consistently popular cars for years, with the brand having reportedly sold over six million examples since its launch in the late '90s. It first arrived in America for the 2000 model year, and its success changed how many people viewed electrified vehicles.
As previously mentioned, hybrid vehicles have higher amounts of valuable metals in their catalytic converters. That makes them more of a target for thieves, and since the Prius is arguably still the most instantly recognizable hybrid vehicle, it's naturally a prime candidate for targeting. In certain states, like California, the Prius is reportedly the number one most targeted vehicle.
The latest generation of the Toyota Prius is arguably more appealing than ever, with a revised design and better driving dynamics. It also boasts another benefit: It's less likely to get targeted for catalytic converter theft than older models because the revised design also makes the component trickier to steal. According to the IIHS, the 2004-2009 Prius is the most likely to be targeted, with newer generations less likely to be stolen from. The 2010-15 Prius has also seen elevated levels of cat theft, although to a lesser degree than 2004-2009 models.
Honda Accord
There are plenty of alternatives to the Honda Accord, but scores of buyers continue to flock to the Japanese sedan every year. It boasts a winning combination of practicality, affordability, and efficiency, much like its lineup stablemate, the CR-V. Unfortunately, the Accord also shares another similarity with the CR-V. Both are popular targets for catalytic converter thieves. Carfax doesn't share data about which Accord model years are most commonly targeted, but a significant number of online reports from owners concern cars from the mid-'00s.
Like most of the cars here, owners of the most commonly targeted models have limited options available. Various aftermarket cat shields are available and cost a few hundred dollars apiece, but that doesn't include the cost of fitting them. Even then, a shield is only a deterrent, and won't stop particularly determined criminals from taking the component. Arguably the best thing for owners to do is to ensure that they have suitably comprehensive insurance that covers them in the event their cat does get stolen. According to RepairPal, the average cost for a replacement Accord catalytic converter is between $2,142 and $2,787, so it pays to get an insurance policy that will cover that sum.
Ford Explorer
Although it has remained popular with buyers since its introduction, it's safe to say that some model years of the Ford Explorer are better than others. Across the worst model years, owners report dodgy fit and finish, issues with reliability, and in some cases, safety defects that cause serious injuries or worse. To add insult to injury, the Explorer is also the second-most commonly targeted vehicle on the market for cat theft, according to the most recent Carfax data.
Worried owners can fit aftermarket cat shields, as well as taking simple precautions like parking their car in well-lit, public areas, or near windows or doors if their car is parked on a driveway. Lifted Explorers are also potentially more vulnerable, since it's easier for opportunists to get underneath, and so keeping the car's ride height stock may reduce the chance of cat theft. Unfortunately though, those precautions are still unlikely to stop the most committed thieves.
Ford F-150
The Ford F-150 is America's best selling vehicle, with the Blue Oval selling over 700,000 examples in 2024 according to CarFigures data. It's safe to assume that the sheer number of F-150s on the road is the primary reason for them having the highest number of catalytic converter replacement claims, alongside the truck's higher ride height, which would make the cat easier to steal. Hybrid F-150s remain a small portion of overall sales, with 73,845 sold in 2024, so it's unlikely that their presence in the data has a significant effect on the F-150's overall ranking.
While there isn't much that owners of the most commonly targeted vehicles can do about catalytic converter thefts other than to fit shields where possible as a deterrent, it isn't all bad news. A report by State Farm released in September 2024 showed a 74% decline in claims for replacement catalytic converters year-on-year, with claims peaking in 2022 and falling consistently since then. Levels of theft still remain far higher than they were five years ago, but with many states recently enacting laws to prevent the sale and handling of stolen cats, theft levels should hopefully keep decreasing over time.