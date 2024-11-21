6 Honda Accord Alternatives To Consider (And Why They're Worth It)
Although sedans are a dying breed in the wake of SUVs taking all the attention these days, old guards like the Honda Accord are still very much alive and thriving. The midsize car was extensively revised in 2023 to kick-start its 11th generation, and it's proved to be one of the most well-rounded cars around. It is practical, roomy and reputedly easy to drive, with up to 32 mpg combined for the nonhybrid variants, per EPA estimates. Choose the Honda Accord hybrid, and you have an even more efficient midsize sedan with a 48 mpg combined city/highway fuel economy.
So far as performance, base Honda Accord models have a 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine, good for 192 horsepower and 192 lb-ft of torque and can do 0-60 mph in 7.3 seconds, according to Car and Driver estimates. Hybrid Accord models feature a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder gasoline engine paired with two electric motors for 204 total hp and 247 lb-ft of torque. The launch to 60 mph, in this case, takes 6.5 seconds. Clearly, the Honda Accord is a great bet if you're looking for a competent sedan. But, like any car, it may not appeal to all people. So, if you don't like what the Honda Accord has to offer, we've identified seven comparable models that may tickle your taste buds. We also made room for one compact car and one luxury midsize car to give you even more options, just in case the conventional midsize cars can't cut it altogether.
2025 Toyota Camry
The Camry is inarguably the foremost alternative to the Honda Accord. It is by far the most popular midsize car in the US in 2024, dons Toyota's reassuringly reliable badge, and is by its own merit well worth considering, especially now that it's been thoroughly updated for 2025. The ninth-gen Camry is exclusively powered by hybrid powertrains, with front-wheel drive models featuring a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that combines with two electric motors for 225 total horsepower. All-wheel-drive Camry models make 232 horsepower courtesy of an additional motor mounted on the rear axle. Like the Honda Accord, the Toyota Camry uses a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) that helps achieve a 6.8-second 0-60 mph time in an AWD 2025 Camry XSE, according to Car and Driver.
That's about 0.3 seconds slower than a hybrid Honda Accord, but what it lacks in acceleration, the Camry makes up in fuel economy. Front-drive 2025 Camry models gain up to 51 mpg combined – 3 mpg better than the Honda Accord hybrid – while AWD models return a maximum combined fuel economy of 50 mpg. In fact, the least efficient Camry model is the AWD 2025 Camry XSE, with 44 mpg combined, which is still impressive. The Honda Accord, however, one-ups the Camry in regard to trunk space, with 16.7 cubic feet of space versus 15.1 cubes for the 2025 Camry. The 2025 Toyota Camry has a base starting MSRP of $28,400, while the 2025 Honda Accord begins at $28,295.
Why it's worth it: The ever-popular Toyota Camry is cheaper than a hybrid Honda Accord (the base Honda Accord Sport Hybrid starts at $33,655), offers more power and slightly better fuel economy versus a Honda Accord hybrid, and is available with all-wheel drive, which the Honda Accord does not yet have.
2025 Hyundai Sonata
Thanks to Kia and its parent company Hyundai, Korean cars are quickly building a fine reputation for reliability, narrowing the gap with their Japanese counterparts. This has led to models like the Hyundai Sonata becoming solid alternatives to juggernauts like the Honda Accord, and the numbers prove it. For example, GoodCarBadCar data reveals the Hyundai Sonata was comfortably the third best-selling midsize car in the U.S. for 2023, with 54,730 units sold; up from 35,112 in 2022. As is the case these days, the Sonata's continued sales success is helped in part by its generous list of standard amenities and ability to put some fun into the driving experience.
The Hyundai Sonata N Line, in particular, appeals with a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine good for 290 horsepower and 311 lb-ft of torque, all directed to the front wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. And with that much oomph, it shoots to 60 mph in 5.0 seconds flat. Even if you opt for lower-end Sonata models, you can expect comparable performance to the Honda Accord, as those versions have a 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine with 191 hp and 181 lb-ft of torque. On top of that, the 191-hp entry-level Sonata SE also matches the Accord's 32 mpg of combined fuel economy, all while carrying a slightly more affordable base MSRP of $26,650.
Why it's worth it: Compared to the Honda Accord, the Hyundai Sonata has a powerful and faster N Line model for performance-minded shoppers, available all-wheel drive, a lower starting price point, as well as comparable performance and fuel economy in both gas and hybrid versions (the Sonata SEL Hybrid returns 47 mpg combined).
2025 Kia K5
Since it was rebranded as the Kia K5 for the 2021 model year (from Kia Optima), this five-seater sedan has aimed to rewrite the rules in the midsize car segment with a level of style and features that are a steal at its base price. The 2025 K5, for example, has a starting MSRP of $26,990, and for the price offers niceties such as a 12.3-inch touchscreen display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and heated outside mirrors. That incredible value goes hand-in-hand with a famously quiet, composed, and comfortable ride quality, as well as strong performance.
The 2025 K5 comes standard with a 2.5-liter inline four-cylinder engine, which, while down on torque versus the turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine in the 2024 model, makes 11 more hp at 191 horses and 181 lb-ft of torque compared to 180 hp and 195 lb-ft for the outgone turbo. Opt for the 2025 Kia K5 GT, and you get a 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-four that bumps output to 290 hp and 311 lb-ft of torque – enough to get you to 60 mph in 5.3 seconds, according to Zeroto60times' record of the 2021 model.
Why it's worth it: The Kia K5 offers a lot for its price, available all-wheel drive, performance models for those desiring plenty of oomph, and a long-term warranty – five years or 60,000 miles basic warranty and 10 years or 100,000 miles powertrain warranty. For context, the Honda Accord offers a three-year or 36,000 miles standard warranty and covers the powertrain for five years or 60,000 miles, whichever comes first.
2025 Subaru Legacy
With 2025 being the Subaru Legacy's final model year of production, there's a pressing need to buy the midsize car immediately if you want a brand-new model. But beyond the time factor, the Subaru Legacy deserves attention for its strengths, which include a standard all-wheel-drive system, a low starting price of $24,895 (MSRP), and numerous standard features. The car also gets a lot of praise for its comfortable ride and usable 15.1 cubic feet of trunk space.
Compared to the Honda Accord's output, base Subaru Legacy models make a modest 182 horsepower and 176 lb-ft of torque, which numerous reviews note often struggle to make them pleasant to drive. However, if you are wanting for more power, the Subaru Sport and Touring XT come with a turbocharged 2.4-liter flat-four that nets 56 more hp and 30 additional pounds of torque at 260 hp and 277 lb-ft than the 204-hp Honda Accord Hybrid makes. Then there's also the matter of the 2025 Subaru Legacy holding a five-star overall safety score from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for its excellent performance in three test categories: frontal crash, side crash, and rollover tests. What this means is that it is adjudged by the NHTSA to be just as safe as the Honda Accord, which also boasts a 5-star overall rating.
Why it's worth it: The Subaru Legacy is safe, relatively inexpensive, comes standard with all-wheel drive, and offers an optional 260-hp engine.
2025 Honda Civic
Unlike all the other cars we've discussed up to this point, the Honda Civic is classified as a compact car rather than a midsize one. However, it is a versatile car that will serve you well if you desire something slightly smaller than the Honda Accord. The Honda Civic is available in sedan, sporty sedan, hatchback, and even hybrid forms. Base models come with a 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder engine good for 150 hp and 133 lb-ft of torque. And while that may be quite low compared to the Honda Accord's output, this engine makes up with a combined fuel economy of 36 mpg. For those yearning for more power, the sporty Honda Civic Si and Honda Civic Hybrid models both offer 200 hp, with the hybrid variant having the added benefit of better fuel economy at 49 mpg.
And if that output still doesn't satisfy, then there's the high-performance Honda Civic Type R, which puts out 315 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque. As for cargo space, Honda Civic sedans offer up to 14.8 cubic feet of trunk space, while the hatchback versions have a massive 24.5 cubes. Sporty models like the Civic Si and Type R both offer slightly less trunk space at 14.4 and 24.5 cubes, respectively.
Why it's worth it: The Honda Civic has a lower base MSRP ($24,250), is available in sedan and hatchback body styles, and has the high-performance Type R model for enthusiasts thirsting for lots of thrills.
2025 Acura TLX
Even if mainstream cars are not your cup of tea, the answer might still lie very close to home in the form of the more premium Acura TLX. The midsize TLX is Acura's flagship sedan and, as such, comes standard with power front seats with heating element, a leather-covered steering wheel, Milano leather upholstery, a power sunroof, a 12.3-inch display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless device charger, and a host of other niceties.
The TLX also has a good reputation when it comes to safety. The current second-generation model was recognized with the IIHS' highest safety accolade, the Top Safety Pick+ for 2024. Its successor, the 2025 Acura TLX also achieved a five-star overall in the NHTSA's crash tests for its outstanding performances in frontal crash, side crash, and rollover tests. On top of all that, the second TLX generation is well-regarded for being one of the most reliable Acura models ever made.
Why it's worth it: The Acura TLX has a powerful base engine with 272 hp. If that's not good enough for you, there's the TLX Type S with a thumping 355 horses on tap. The TLX is also rated highly by safety organizations and boasts myriads of luxury amenities.