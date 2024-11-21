6 Honda Accord Alternatives To Consider (And Why They're Worth It)

Although sedans are a dying breed in the wake of SUVs taking all the attention these days, old guards like the Honda Accord are still very much alive and thriving. The midsize car was extensively revised in 2023 to kick-start its 11th generation, and it's proved to be one of the most well-rounded cars around. It is practical, roomy and reputedly easy to drive, with up to 32 mpg combined for the nonhybrid variants, per EPA estimates. Choose the Honda Accord hybrid, and you have an even more efficient midsize sedan with a 48 mpg combined city/highway fuel economy.

So far as performance, base Honda Accord models have a 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine, good for 192 horsepower and 192 lb-ft of torque and can do 0-60 mph in 7.3 seconds, according to Car and Driver estimates. Hybrid Accord models feature a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder gasoline engine paired with two electric motors for 204 total hp and 247 lb-ft of torque. The launch to 60 mph, in this case, takes 6.5 seconds. Clearly, the Honda Accord is a great bet if you're looking for a competent sedan. But, like any car, it may not appeal to all people. So, if you don't like what the Honda Accord has to offer, we've identified seven comparable models that may tickle your taste buds. We also made room for one compact car and one luxury midsize car to give you even more options, just in case the conventional midsize cars can't cut it altogether.

