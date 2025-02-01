Why Are People Stealing Toyota Tacoma Tailgates?
The Mazda Miata's hard top, the Lamborghini Huracán's wheels, the Honda Civic (the whole thing) – There are certain car parts that are targeted by criminals, and the Toyota Tacoma's tailgates have joined the list. This past year, there's been reports from all over the United States that Toyota Tacoma tailgates are being stolen. Costa Mesa, California, reported 20 stolen tailgates within a few months earlier this year. Honolulu, Hawaii, police have also come forward with multiple reports of stolen tailgates. Why has the Tacoma become a target for thieves?
Criminals steal cars to make money. This type of crime has continued to increase, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, but it's actually the individual parts that are worth more than the car as a whole. That's because these parts are removed and sold individually to mechanics, car shops, or even in online marketplaces for a pretty hefty profit. Some parts are more desirable than others, however, due to being easy to steal — like the Tacoma's tailgates.
It's so easy to remove the Tacoma's tailgates, however, that some suspects have even been caught on camera removing the tailgate in under 60 seconds. This means it's less of a risk to remove the part and run off with it, making the Tacoma a very common target.
How to protect your Tacoma tailgate from being stolen
If you want to ensure that your Tacoma's tailgate is safe, owners have started coming together to discuss ways to discourage wannabe thieves. The goal is to create more steps for these thieves so they are less likely to take the risk of fiddling around with your Tacoma.
The first option is to get a cover for your pickup. This won't truly secure your tailgate, but it will create an annoying setback for thieves that want to get to it easily. The second option is to get a locker kit. There are plenty of locker kits built specifically for pickup truck's tailgates that are easy to install and won't cost you too much. This can give owners peace of mind when parking somewhere new. Other Tacoma owners have suggested a horse clamp, which requires a flat head to remove.
Another way to keep your Tacoma safe is to park strategically. If it can't be parked in a locked garage, park it in a location that would scare off most thieves, like your driveway and in front of your home's windows. If that's not an option, pick a spot that would be more time-consuming for them, making it risky to carry a tailgate around your street and to their own vehicle.