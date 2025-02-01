Why Are People Stealing Toyota Tacoma Tailgates?

The Mazda Miata's hard top, the Lamborghini Huracán's wheels, the Honda Civic (the whole thing) – There are certain car parts that are targeted by criminals, and the Toyota Tacoma's tailgates have joined the list. This past year, there's been reports from all over the United States that Toyota Tacoma tailgates are being stolen. Costa Mesa, California, reported 20 stolen tailgates within a few months earlier this year. Honolulu, Hawaii, police have also come forward with multiple reports of stolen tailgates. Why has the Tacoma become a target for thieves?

Advertisement

Criminals steal cars to make money. This type of crime has continued to increase, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, but it's actually the individual parts that are worth more than the car as a whole. That's because these parts are removed and sold individually to mechanics, car shops, or even in online marketplaces for a pretty hefty profit. Some parts are more desirable than others, however, due to being easy to steal — like the Tacoma's tailgates.

It's so easy to remove the Tacoma's tailgates, however, that some suspects have even been caught on camera removing the tailgate in under 60 seconds. This means it's less of a risk to remove the part and run off with it, making the Tacoma a very common target.

Advertisement