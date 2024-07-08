The Reason Why Chevrolet Discontinued The Cruze

In 2019, General Motors decided to discontinue the Chevy Cruze, the very same car Edmunds Inside Line had called the company's "most significant car ever." At the car's launch in 2010, even the General Motors' president of North American operations, Mark Reuss, said that the Cruze meant everything to the company.

But let's go back to the beginning and try to understand what made the Cruze so special. General Motors hit rock bottom and filed for bankruptcy on June 1, 2009. However, the company pulled off a successful restructuring, and the Cruze was one of the new models that helped them make a comeback.

In less than 10 months after production, the Cruze became the top-selling car in the United States. It was exactly what budget-minded consumers needed because, at a time when fuel prices were sky-high, the Cruze came in as an affordable car with decent fuel economy and impressive features. So, what went wrong, and why did General Motors pull the plug on this car?