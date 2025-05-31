8 Home Appliances You Should Avoid Buying From Amazon

Amazon is addictive. Its comfort and convenience are addictive, whether it's meeting your urgent shopping needs or satisfying a bout of retail therapy. It's basically the online version of walking into a store to get just a couple of things, only to walk out with a trolley full of stuff you didn't plan for, or even need. It's easy, it's at your fingertips, and usually gets the job done — "usually" being the operative word here. Not every solution to your shopping needs should come from the conglomerate. In fact, there are certain tools and tech you might want to avoid buying on Amazon.

Advertisement

What many people don't realize is that while Amazon is great for last-minute gadgets or tools, it's not the holy grail for everything. This is especially true for home appliances. Don't get us wrong, there are certain home appliances worth buying on Amazon. However, when it comes to the big-ticket ones, you'll want to think twice before clearing that cart. Just because the appliance you need is on Amazon doesn't mean it's the best deal, the latest model, or even legit. You'd be surprised how many people have bought a brand-new appliance online only to end up with a defective unit, missing parts, and no warranty. There are too many third-party sellers. There's not enough accountability. There's also almost no real-time customer service if something goes wrong. With that in mind, here are eight home appliances you should avoid buying from Amazon.

Advertisement