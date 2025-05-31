8 Home Appliances You Should Avoid Buying From Amazon
Amazon is addictive. Its comfort and convenience are addictive, whether it's meeting your urgent shopping needs or satisfying a bout of retail therapy. It's basically the online version of walking into a store to get just a couple of things, only to walk out with a trolley full of stuff you didn't plan for, or even need. It's easy, it's at your fingertips, and usually gets the job done — "usually" being the operative word here. Not every solution to your shopping needs should come from the conglomerate. In fact, there are certain tools and tech you might want to avoid buying on Amazon.
What many people don't realize is that while Amazon is great for last-minute gadgets or tools, it's not the holy grail for everything. This is especially true for home appliances. Don't get us wrong, there are certain home appliances worth buying on Amazon. However, when it comes to the big-ticket ones, you'll want to think twice before clearing that cart. Just because the appliance you need is on Amazon doesn't mean it's the best deal, the latest model, or even legit. You'd be surprised how many people have bought a brand-new appliance online only to end up with a defective unit, missing parts, and no warranty. There are too many third-party sellers. There's not enough accountability. There's also almost no real-time customer service if something goes wrong. With that in mind, here are eight home appliances you should avoid buying from Amazon.
Refrigerators
Refrigerators are arguably the most important home appliance. If you have a house, you probably have a refrigerator as well. Its importance is obvious and cannot be overstated. So, imagine our surprise if you decide to purchase something this important from Amazon. Refrigerators are a significant investment, and Amazon's convenience could pose a threat to this investment if you're not careful. With a bulky and crucial appliance like this, you won't want to find yourself in more trouble than it's worth. There's, of course, the issue of third-party sellers; you cannot always guarantee the legitimacy of those purchases. Also, some manufacturers only honor warranties under specific conditions. They may require that the appliances be bought through authorized dealers. The truth is, you're better off walking into the stores of one of the major refrigerator brands. It cuts out the middleman altogether.
Another issue with purchasing a refrigerator on Amazon is delivery and installation. Refrigerators require much more careful handling than smaller gadgets, and Amazon's delivery services may fall short in this regard. Due to their size and weight, many things could go wrong. An improper setup can compromise performance and may even void manufacturer warranties, leading to costly repairs down the line. Aside from this, many Amazon listings may include used or "like new" products. This detail is often buried in the fine print and easy to overlook. While a used refrigerator may be what you need, it's not always a safe bet.
Washing machines and dryers
After refrigerators, washing machines probably rank as the next most important home appliances. Dryers as well. You want the convenience of doing your laundry whenever you need to. As such, you might need to ditch the convenience of Amazon when making this purchase. The reasons are simple and very similar to those of refrigerators. Washing machines and dryers are bulky appliances. They require a degree of care in handling during delivery and installation. Installation can be especially tricky, as you will hook it up to your plumbing system. A lot could go wrong if proper care isn't taken. Amazon's delivery service for large appliances often lacks comprehensive support. This is especially so compared to traditional retailers. Customers have reported issues: delayed deliveries, damaged goods, and inadequate installation services.
In addition, there are certain things to look out for when purchasing a washing machine and dryer. Factors like capacity, spin speed, and electricity consumption are better checked in person. There could be inaccuracies when it comes to product descriptions on the site. As such, you're better off checking out the particular one you want for yourself. Also, there's the noise factor, which cannot be adequately perceived online. Instead, if you walk into the store of one of the major washing machine brands, you'll be able to observe the noise for yourself. The risk of inconvenience from something going wrong may not be worth the convenience. Don't get us started on defective warranties.
Dishwashers
Dishwashers are a great investment for your home. They make kitchen cleanup a breeze, saving time and effort. However, when it comes to purchasing one, Amazon might not be the safest bet, even for the best electric kitchen gadgets. Yes, the platform is convenient and offers a range of choices. Yet, buying one from Amazon can lead to unexpected headaches. There's the recurring challenge of delivery and installation, as with other entries. Apart from being bulky, dishwashers are also technical to set up. You'll need to connect them to your kitchen's plumbing. When it comes to this, some brands are more peculiar than others. You won't want to use just any installer. Instead, you'd want one from the brand dealer to ensure proper installation.
Aside from proper installation, having certified warranties is another benefit that comes from buying directly from the brand. Dishwashers are fragile appliances, and anything could go wrong during and after installation. You'd want to be covered, and Amazon doesn't always offer this protection. For warranty coverage to apply, most manufacturers require buyers to purchase from authorized dealers. Returns and exchanges can be complicated and expensive, too. Also, there are certain things to look out for when shopping for a dishwasher that you might not be able to get a full picture of online. One is the tub size. Another is the flexibility of the rack's design. A third is the noise. Nothing is more annoying than a noisy dishwasher.
Gas stoves
Unlike dishwashers, stoves are a kitchen appliance you absolutely cannot do without. Unless you plan to prepare your meals exclusively in a microwave or air fryer, you'll need a stove. Stoves are a kitchen staple, even if it's a portable induction cooktop. Stoves require diligent care and handling during delivery and installation. But when it comes to gas stoves, this degree of care is even higher for safety reasons.
Connecting a gas stove involves handling gas lines. This is far from a DIY task. Improper installation can lead to leaks, fire hazards, or carbon monoxide exposure. Even when properly installed, gas stoves may pose a health risk due to their emissions. This risk is greater when improperly installed. You might end up hiring an expensive plumber or technician separately. This is particularly true where there's no professional installation bundled with your purchase. Even then, you're rolling the dice on whether they do the job properly. You also risk the warranty being voided, that is, if it comes with any in the first place.
Installation is not the end of your worries, as it'll need servicing some time down the line. If your gas stove needs servicing, you'll want access to authorized service centers. Amazon sellers typically don't provide reliable after-sales support. They do not offer qualified technicians or help finding certified repair experts. This makes maintenance frustrating.
Water heaters
Another home essential you cannot do without is a water heater. It provides many everyday solutions, bringing comfort and convenience you'll truly feel. That said, a reliable water heater is essential, so choosing the right one matters. You might think that Amazon has a vast selection of every major electric water heater brand. They also offer quick and convenient deliveries. But buying a water heater from the platform can come with hidden pitfalls.
The delivery and installation complications already mentioned on the list apply here as well. Water heaters can be complicated. They often require connection to gas lines, water pipes, and electrical wiring. These are major components of your home. Incorrect installation can cause leaks, inefficient heating, or even safety hazards like gas leaks or electrical faults.
There's a range of factors to consider when picking a water heater. Options vary depending on your needs and home layout. You have to consider the type first and foremost. There are conventional storage options, tankless options, and even solar-powered options. You must also choose the right size and energy efficiency. All these factors will be hard to take into account when shopping for it online. Visiting a store and speaking to a brand representative helps ensure you pick the right water heater. The last thing you want is to buy one online only to find out it's incompatible with your home setup.
Air conditioners
From a heating appliance to something a bit cooler. Air conditioners are another must-have for many homes. They offer relief and comfort, especially during scorching seasons. While their function is straightforward, buying one isn't entirely so. You shouldn't just click "Buy Now" on Amazon and keep pushing. Air conditioners, especially split or window units, require professional setup. Amazon's delivery service often ends with dropping the unit at your doorstep. It's not going to provide comprehensive installation services like local appliance retailers. And installing an air conditioner is another task you might want to leave off your DIY list. It involves connecting refrigerant lines, electrical wiring, and ensuring proper drainage. These are tasks best left to certified technicians. Poor installation can lead to leaks, inefficiency, and damage.
The type of air conditioning unit you pick has an effect on the installation process. Window-mounted units are the most common type. They're a great choice if you have a window opening and don't mind the light obstruction. Then there's also a wall-mounted option. This offers a more aesthetic appeal, at the cost of a more expensive installation service. If you can't decide between the two, there's the window/wall-mounted option. It offers versatility at the expense of more specific electric circuit demands. One way around this is to purchase a portable air conditioner. There are some budget-friendly options that will help you beat the summer heat. You must also consider the amperage, electricity consumption, and plug type.
Range hoods
A range hood is a very underrated home appliance. It's not classed in the same category as the conventional must-have home appliances. But its function cannot be overlooked. Range hoods are essential kitchen appliances that help keep your cooking area fresh and clean. They remove contaminants like smoke, odors, and grease. They're also helpful in preventing you from accidentally setting off your smoke alarms when cooking. If you've done this, you'll know how annoying it can get. Amazon has a vast selection of range hoods. That, coupled with their fast and convenient delivery, makes it tempting to buy one there. But this is a temptation you should resist, as there are notable risks that come with making such a purchase.
Firstly, range hoods depend on your kitchen layout. The size of your kitchen is particularly important. This appliance should ideally be 30 inches above the cooktop or stove. Speaking of, the location of your stove in the kitchen also matters. This is because the range hood should be mounted on an exterior wall. This is important for the exhaust system, which could be ducted or duct-free. Additionally, you must consider the lighting, noise, and energy consumption of the range hood you buy. All of these make choosing and installing a range hood a delicate process. You would, as such, be better off going through authorized retailers, their dedicated representatives and technicians, rather than third-party online dealers on Amazon.
Garbage disposals
Staying with kitchen appliances to round off our list. When it comes to running a kitchen, what you make from it is important. But what you dispose of from it and how you dispose of it is equally as important. That's where garbage disposals come in. Garbage disposals make kitchen cleanup easier. They grind up food waste to prevent clogged drains. They also reduce your trash. Garbage disposals are heavy and require proper installation. They must have proper plumbing connections and must fit specific sink setups. Amazon rarely offers professional installation. For this, local retailers are a better option. Installing a garbage disposal incorrectly can lead to leaks, clogs, or electrical problems. Hiring a plumber separately adds to your cost.
Choosing the best garbage disposal is a delicate task. Garbage disposals can be a polarizing appliance. Sure, it's great on one hand for reducing odors and preventing clogs. On the other hand, you'll have added septic waste and increased water use. Additionally, you need to consider the space available, its material, and size. You'll also have to factor in the noise level, as waste doesn't go down quietly. Given these factors, it's often better to buy garbage disposals from local appliance retailers. Authorized dealers offer installation, warranty protection, and reliable customer support. So, don't let Amazon's convenience blindside you.