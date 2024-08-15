10 Types Of Tools And Tech You Should Avoid Buying On Amazon
When it comes to shopping on Amazon, the convenience and endless variety can be hard to resist. Unfortunately, not every deal is a steal. Some tools and tech gadgets are better left in your virtual cart to save you money, time, and a lot of headaches. Knowing which products to steer clear of can make your online shopping a whole lot smoother.
Amazon's massive selection is a big part of its charm, but that's also where things get tricky. Not everything with a five star rating is actually a great buy. Sometimes those eye-catching prices and glowing reviews mask some pretty big disappointments. We have all been there — excited about a bargain that turns out to be a total dud. In some cases, these products aren't just frustrating — they can be downright dangerous, as indicated by a recent decision from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) that found Amazon responsible hazardous products sold by third party sellers.
Being a savvy shopper means knowing when to hit that Buy Now button and when to walk away. By being a bit more cautious and doing your homework, you can avoid the pitfalls of low quality purchases. This way, you are left with tools and tech that actually deliver on their promises and make your life easier and your shopping experience way more satisfying. Let's look at some specific types of tools and tech that deserve a second thought before you click Add to Cart.
Pressure washers
Buying a pressure washer on Amazon may seem like a convenient place to snag one, but it is one of those tools you should avoid purchasing from this platform. Ever heard the phrase buyer beware? Well, it applies here.
According to a 2021 report from KIRO 7 News Seattle, over one million pressure washer spray guns sold at Lowe's and Amazon were recalled due to a faulty connector. The recalled spray guns were reported to have connectors that could break under pressure, which could pose a great risk of injury. The recall followed 15 reported incidents, including 13 injuries that required medical treatment for post-concussion, broken bones, and injuries to the eyes and mouth — not exactly what you want from a cleaning tool, right?
The quality of pressure washers on Amazon can be inconsistent. Many brands you have never heard of offer cheaper models that seem like a bargain. These models often lack the power and durability needed for heavy duty cleaning tasks. You may end up with a machine that breaks down after a few uses. Counterfeit products are also a big concern. Pressure washers from brands that are well known are often targets for knockoffs. These counterfeit units look like the real thing but perform poorly and can be very unsafe.
Also consider the maintenance and parts availability. Pressure washers need regular maintenance and sometimes replacement parts. Buying from a local dealer usually means easier access to parts and service, which can be crucial for the longevity of your machine.
Renewed or refurbished iPhones
If you are eyeing that shiny, pre-loved iPhone on Amazon, think twice. Snagging a renewed or refurbished iPhone on Amazon to save a few bucks sounds pretty good. But is it really worth it?
First off, what does renewed or refurbished really mean? Well, it could be anything from a returned phone that has barely been touched to one that has had major repairs, which is where things get tricky. Amazon doesn't always have the strictest quality control on these things. There have been instances where customers received iPhones that were far from "like new." We are talking dead batteries, glitchy software, and even missing parts — not exactly the bargain one hopes for.
Remember, a phone isn't just about making calls and scrolling through social media. It is your camera, your wallet, and most importantly — your connection to the world. You don't want to trust that to a device with a questionable history.
Here's another thing — warranties. With renewed iPhones, the warranty may be shorter or less comprehensive than with a brand new one. So, if something goes wrong, you may be out of luck. Of course, not every renewed iPhone on Amazon is a lemon. There are things that you can consider before buying a renewed iPhone, but the risk is there. Is it really worth it? You may save a few bucks upfront, but end up paying more in the long run with repairs — or another replacement.
Large appliances
Buying large appliances is a big deal, right? They cost an arm and a leg, so you want to make sure you are getting something reliable that is going to last. While Amazon may seem convenient with all its choices, it is often not the best idea.
To begin with, there is the issue of shipping and handling. Large appliances are heavy yet delicate, which makes them prone to damage during transit. Unlike smaller items, these high-value purchases require careful handling, which isn't always guaranteed with Amazon's delivery services. And returning or replacing a bulky appliance? That is a whole other headache.
Then there is the warranty issue. Sure, Amazon may offer some kind of warranty, but it is often not as comprehensive as what you would get from a dedicated appliance store. Let's not forget about installation. Many large appliances require professional installation to work properly and safely. Amazon may offer installation services, but they often come at an extra cost and may not be available in all areas.
There is no doubt that Amazon does have some good deals on appliances from time to time. However, before you click that Buy Now button, we recommend that you do your research. Check out local appliance stores, compare prices and warranties, and read reviews from other customers. Keep in mind the risk you take when buying certain large appliances online. When it comes to large appliances, the convenience of buying on Amazon may not be worth the potential headaches. Sometimes, the old-fashioned way of shopping is still the best way to go.
No-name phone chargers or chargers with dubious discounts
When you are shopping for phone chargers on Amazon, it is tempting to grab one of those no-name brands or the ones with those crazy discounts that seem too good to be true. They are all over Amazon and promise fast charging for a fraction of the price of branded options.
Everyone loves a good deal, but if a charger is being offered at a ridiculously low price, there is probably a reason for it. It is likely made with cheap materials and could even lack the necessary safety certifications. These chargers often cut corners on safety features and quality components. They may not have proper insulation or overcurrent protection. This lack of quality control means they can overheat, catch fire, or even cause electric shocks.
In some cases, Amazon has had to recall these products due to safety concerns. For example, in July of 2023, the CPSC reported that Amazon had to recall portable chargers that were exclusively sold on Amazon due to the risk of fire hazards. This alone should make you think twice about those tempting discounts.
So, what should you do instead? Stick with reputable brands or even the charger that came with your phone. They may cost a bit more, but they are designed to meet safety standards and won't fry your phone's internals. Your phone is an expensive investment, and risking it with a shady charger just isn't worth it.
Cheap rechargeable batteries and power banks
Rechargeable batteries are a lifesaver, especially when you are away in the wilderness. But those dirt-cheap ones on Amazon? Hard pass. I have personally learned my lesson the hard way with these things. Not only do they barely hold a charge, but they can also be downright dangerous. Cheap rechargeable batteries tend to have lower capacity and shorter lifespans compared to their more expensive counterparts. This means they will need to be charged more often and replaced sooner — this defeats the purpose of saving money in the first place.
Safety is another big concern as many inexpensive rechargeable batteries are not manufactured to high safety standards. You have probably seen those horror stories of cheap batteries overheating or even exploding. If you need more convincing, just do a quick search online for "Amazon recalls cheap batteries." You will find plenty of articles about dodgy batteries that have been pulled from the site due to safety concerns. In fact, it has happened before that Amazon has had to recall its own AmazonBasics portable power banks due to safety risks, per the CPSC.
Another major concern worth considering is the environmental impact. Batteries of poor quality tend to fail quickly and contribute to electronic waste. They end up in landfills sooner, which adds to the growing problem of e-waste. Investing in higher-quality batteries may seem more expensive upfront, but it is definitely better for the environment in the long run.
DeWalt tools and accessories
It is not that DeWalt is bad. In fact, DeWalt is actually a top-notch brand. The issue is with Amazon. The risk with buying DeWalt tools and accessories on Amazon is that they have been known to have a lot of counterfeit DeWalt products floating around. You may think you are getting a sweet deal on that drill set, but it could be a knock-off that will break after a few uses. Once again, the CPSC reports that there have been cases of Amazon recalling DeWalt tools due to safety concerns — not exactly something you want to mess with.
So, what is the alternative? Honestly, your best bet is to head to a local hardware store or a specialized tool retailer. It may not be as convenient as clicking a button, but it is worth it. You will get to see the tools in person, hold them in your hands, and make sure you are getting the real deal. Plus, the staff at these places usually know their stuff and can give you some good advice.
If you really want to buy online, look at DeWalt's official website or a reputable tool retailer. They are more likely to have genuine products and better customer service. Sure, it may cost a bit more, but in the long run, you will be saving money and avoiding headaches. Remember, good tools are an investment, so don't cut corners.
Solar panels
Solar panels are another product you may want to think twice about buying on Amazon. Although it may seem convenient, it is not always the best idea. The risk with buying solar panels on Amazon is similar to other high-ticket purchase items — quality and authenticity issues.
First off, there is the problem of counterfeit products. Fake solar panels may not provide the efficiency or durability that genuine ones do. This means you could end up with panels that don't produce enough energy, fail prematurely, or even pose safety risks. Another concern is the reliability of third-party sellers. On Amazon, it is often unclear who you are buying from. Many third-party sellers don't offer the same level of customer service or warranty support that you would get from a reputable solar company. If something goes wrong with your panels, getting help or a replacement can be quite a hassle.
Solar panels also require proper installation to work efficiently and safely. When buying from Amazon, you don't get the professional installation services that many reputable solar companies offer. Poor installation can lead to inefficient energy production or even damage to the panels and your property. Improperly functioning solar panels can cause fire risks and electrical explosions — something that CNBC reports that Amazon itself had to deal with back in 2022.
Baby toys and items
When it comes to buying baby toys and items on Amazon, caution is essential. There is no doubt that it does seem convenient to order from Amazon in the comfort of your home. However, there are several reasons why you should think twice before adding those colorful rattles and plush toys to your cart.
The quality and safety of baby products sold on Amazon can be hit or miss. Amazon's marketplace is filled with third-party sellers from around the globe — very unlike the specialized baby stores that have stringent quality checks. On more than one occasion, there have been instances where Amazon had to recall baby products due to safety concerns. The CPSC reported one such case with the recall of Kids2 Rocking Sleepers in 2019, which posed serious risks to infants, highlighting the potential hazards of buying baby items from a platform where the quality control can vary greatly.
Amazon has also been grappling with the problem of fake items being sold under well known brand names. The BBC reports that these counterfeits can be particularly dangerous when it comes to baby products, especially toys, as they may contain harmful materials or small parts that could be a choking hazard. The reviews on Amazon can sometimes be misleading, too. It is not uncommon for sellers to use fake reviews to boost their ratings. This makes it difficult for parents to gauge the true quality of a baby product.
Milwaukee power tools
Milwaukee makes great tools. Their reputation is solid, and you want that quality. However, when it comes to buying Milwaukee power tools on Amazon, you may want to think twice — it can be a bit of a gamble.
First off, the authenticity issue is huge. There have been plenty of reports of counterfeit Milwaukee tools on Amazon, and the problem is so widespread that Milwaukee even has a website to report fraudulent sellers. You may think you are getting a sweet deal, but end up with a knock-off that breaks in a week. Not worth it. Plus, with power tools, you want expert advice. A good dealer can help you choose the right tool for the job and answer your questions. That is something you just won't get on Amazon.
Even if you do get the real deal, there are other problems. Milwaukee has very strict rules about who can sell their products, and unauthorized sellers aren't covered. Amazon isn't an authorized marketplace for their products, so their retailers can't sell them there. This means if something goes wrong, you are out of luck and potentially a lot of money as well.
Customer support can also be a hassle. If you encounter a problem with a tool purchased from Amazon, dealing with the seller and resolving the issue can be more complicated than going through an authorized dealer. Amazon's return policies may not always be as straightforward when it comes to third-party sellers — adding more to the frustration.
Ryobi tools and batteries
Ryobi — known for its bright green power tools and affordable price point — may seem like a tempting bargain on Amazon. However, potential buyers should exercise caution. While Amazon offers convenience and competitive prices, buying Ryobi tools and batteries from unauthorized sellers on the platform can lead to issues with warranty claims and product authenticity.
First, there have been reports of fake Ryobi tools and batteries being sold on Amazon. These knock-offs look nearly identical to the real thing, but they don't offer the same quality or durability. Buying a fake can mean wasted money and potential safety hazards. Issues with warranty and returns are also common. Many third-party sellers on Amazon may not honor Ryobi's warranty. If your tool breaks or doesn't perform as expected, you could be stuck with a dud.
Another concern is the condition of the products. Some users have reported receiving used or damaged Ryobi tools and batteries from Amazon. This is particularly troubling when you are expecting a brand new item. Tools and batteries that arrive in poor condition can be dangerous to use and may fail prematurely. So, do yourself a favor and head to a local authorized dealer such as Home Depot. You will get peace of mind and the support you need if anything goes wrong.