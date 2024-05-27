The Risk With Buying Solar Panels From Amazon

Everyone knows that saving money on your electric bill is one of the biggest pros of solar panels. Conversely, the high entry cost is what keeps most people from converting to renewable energy. Plainly put, solar panels can get very expensive. Manufacturers sell a single unit for hundreds or even thousands of dollars, and you'll need more than a few if you want to power your entire home. The prices quickly add up, making solar panels very expensive. But, interestingly enough, Amazon could be the solution.

The online retailer is the go-to shopping destination for countless people worldwide, and there's a good reason for that. Not only can you find just about anything on the website, but generally, their prices are drastically lower than competitors, whether you're shopping for motor oil, 4K TVs, or groceries. And that sentiment carries over to the solar panels they have available.

A quick Amazon search provides a list of panels for under $200 a piece, with many sub-$100 options. They even carry some of the best brands like SunPower Solar Panels. But, just because they have affordable options doesn't mean you should run to order them, as there are some considerable risks with buying solar panels from Amazon.