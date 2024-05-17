Everything You Need To Know About SunPower Solar Panels In 2024

Humans have harnessed the sun's energy for heat and light in various ways for centuries. From housing designs featuring thermal mass heated by the sun, to solar powered ovens and greenhouses, the value of solar power isn't anything new. What is new is the rising efficiency and popularity of solar powered electrical system usage in business, home, and mobile camping applications.

Solar power, or photovoltaic (PV), efficiency and cost have come a long way from Charles Fritts' first rooftop solar array established in 1883 and the first solar powered spacecraft of the late 1950s. Early PV conversion rates rarely exceeded single digit percentages for efficiency, however, advancements though 1985 saw efficiency climb to 20 percent under ideal test conditions.

Today's experts recommend using solar panels with at least a 20 percent conversion rate. Typically, monocrystalline solar panels have the best conversion rates ranging from 17 to 24 percent. Polycrystalline and thin-film PV panels range from 12 to 17 percent and 7 to 12 percent respectively, but are less expensive options suitable for applications where the highest efficiency isn't required.