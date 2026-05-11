Not LG, Not GE: This Built-In Refrigerator Is One Of The Best Consumer Reports Tested
It isn't hard to end up with a very large bill when you're outfitting your kitchen with new appliances. Refrigerators can be some of the most costly purchases, and some expensive, high-tech refrigerators are worth the price, while others struggle to justify their price premium compared to their rivals. Plenty of buyers might be willing to pay more for an appliance with better reliability, with surveys from the likes of Consumer Reports (CR) helping them find the least problematic models on the market.
One built-in refrigerator model that was tested by the publication stood out both for its high reported reliability and for its impressive features, but it comes with a hefty price tag. The Sub-Zero DET3650CIIDR received one of the highest overall scores from CR. Its features include an internal water dispenser and ice maker, which complement its 13.3 cubic feet of refrigerator capacity and 6.3 cubic feet of freezer capacity. The 36-inch over-and-under refrigerator-freezer is available in various configurations, but the one that matches the unit that CR tested carries an MSRP of $14,075 on Sub-Zero's website.
Sub-Zero's reliability record is impressive
In its ranking of refrigerator reliability, Consumer Reports scored Sub-Zero as the second-best brand in the built-in refrigerator category, just behind Bosch. The German brand is generally considered to be one of the most reliable home appliance brands, making its best-in-class placement far from surprising here.
Bosch also offers similar built-in refrigerators, but the Split Climate intelligent cooling system that can be found in the Sub-Zero DET3650CIIDR is unique to the brand. Sub-Zero also fits stainless steel accents within the refrigerator, giving it a high-end look to match its premium price tag. According to the brand, the air purification system that keeps the air inside the fridge fresh can complete a scrub cycle in just 20 minutes.
It comes with the smart features you'd expect at this price point, too, with Wi-Fi connectivity allowing it to be accessed remotely. There are several pros and cons to buying a smart fridge, but if you're in the market for a high-end, built-in refrigerator, the DET3650CIIDR is a highly regarded option.