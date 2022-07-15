Ridiculously Expensive Apps Actually Sold On The App Store

Phones have come a long way from their original intended purpose. Gone are the days when they were used solely, or even primarily, for making phone calls. It's almost to the point that calling them phones at all is something of a misnomer. Today, they are mostly used for running native or third-party apps and the choices are practically infinite.

Upon getting a new phone, the first thing you're likely to do is head to the app store to load your new device up with all of the games, tools, and entertainment applications you'll spend a significant portion of your life staring at. Most of them will be free, relying on ads to monetize your attention. Some of them will offer in-app purchases and, try as you might, you'll likely throw down a few dollars eventually. It happens to the best of us. Others require a one-time purchase or a subscription of a few dollars a month. All things considered, most of us don't spend a whole lot on our apps, but that doesn't mean it's impossible.

If you want to drop some serious money in the app store, there are some applications that make that ridiculously easy, allowing you to spend the equivalent of a car or a mortgage payment with just a few taps of your index finger. You just have to know where to look.