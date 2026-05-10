Should You Buy An iPhone Directly From Apple Or A Carrier?

As previously mentioned, you can pay for a new iPhone in monthly installments if you have a phone plan contract with a leading U.S. carrier. This is an option for those who don't have the full amount readily available — it can cost you as little as $699 for the iPhone 16 with 128GB of storage or a whopping $1,999 for the 2TB version of the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Carriers often package installment plans as deals that make it sound like you're getting the device for free. All this means is that you can pay a minimal monthly amount over the course of several years, provided that you agree to a 36-month lock-in period with your provider. On top of that, you're likely required to subscribe to one of your provider's most premium phone plans available for the duration of the contract, which can cost around $75-$100 per month for a single line.

If that doesn't sound ideal, another option is to buy the iPhone at full retail price upfront. Your chosen iPhone model should cost the same regardless of where you buy it, but you will likely receive a fully unlocked device if you opt out of paying in installments, with additional perks we've already discussed, such as the freedom to choose the cheapest plan available that suits your needs.

Ultimately, the decision of how to pay for a new iPhone will depend in large part on how much money you have on hand at the moment you decide to buy the device. You either pay little or nothing upfront for the cost of subscribing to a top-tier phone plan and sticking with your provider for the next three years, or bite the bullet, pay for the iPhone's full price now, and have a lower monthly fee thanks to a more cost-effective phone plan.