How To Add A New eSIM To Your iPhone

When using an eSIM, you don't have to choose between affordable internet and easy access to your existing mobile number. For people who travel regularly, especially for work, an eSIM still lets you receive important texts like one-time pins (OTP) for your bank transactions or as an emergency contact for your loved ones, even when you're far away.

Not to mention, it's relatively quick and easy to install. Unlike a physical SIM card or Wi-Fi stick, you don't have to claim it at airport counters. Additionally, you don't need to worry about the logistics of returning it. As any who has ever realized that they forgot to return their rented Wi-Fi stick when they arrived in their home country will tell you, it can be expensive to ship it back.

If you've determined that an eSIM is for you, you can purchase it directly from carriers, through online booking platforms like Klook, or via eSIM services like Holafly or Alo. When doing this, make sure to take into consideration your expected data consumption and if you require a plan that is hotspot-compatible.

After you've paid and received the set-up email, here are two ways to install it on your iPhone: QR code and manual encoding. When setting up your new iPhone eSIM, the QR code is the fastest and most convenient option.