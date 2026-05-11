3 Perks You Didn't Realize Come With Verizon Home Internet Plans

We collectively laughed when streaming services overtook cable in popularity and convenience, only for streaming services to laugh at us when they became the very thing they sought to destroy. They're prohibitively expensive for many people, their fractured content availability forces you to subscribe to more services if you want That One Show, and their "cheapest" plans now include ads. It's a mess. Subscribe to Verizon, though, and there are some subsidized subscription options for you.

You have a bunch of options here. Get $20 a month off YouTube TV for 6 months, or pay $62.99 a month compared to the normal $82.99 a month plan. You can subscribe to an ad-supported combination of Netflix and HBO Max, or an ad-supported combination of Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, for $10 a month apiece. There are also perks for Apple One subscriptions, Apple Family Music, Verizon Cloud Storage, Google AI Pro, and more. Note that some of these plans, like YouTube TV, don't work on an existing account.

Verizon isn't the only one to offer subsidized streaming service perks. Spectrum, for example, will offer several major streamers like HBO Max and Disney+ for free. Xfinity also has its own packages for HBO Max, Netflix, and Apple TV. Our recommendation? If you have multiple service providers in your area and no other benefit is swaying you in a single direction, then choose the service that offers the best subsidy for the streaming service you want most. The savings from subsidizing your streaming plan could add up to hundreds of dollars over the years.