Two US Senators Look To Stop Predatory Data Caps

Two U.S. Democrat senators are advocating for internet providers to stop imposing "predatory data caps" on their customers. If the bill comes to pass, the general public could certainly benefit, seeing as data caps can be a real menace — especially in bigger households where internet usage is higher. At a time when children and adults alike need to use the internet to work and study, data caps can force families to pay extra fees for their internet connection. Without buying extra data, the family is forced to rely on an internet connection that's so slow that it can barely support the family's needs.

The initiative was named the "Uncap America Act" and it comes from senators Cory Booker and Ben Ray Luján. As can be seen on the official website of senator Luján, it's a topic that both senators seem to feel passionate about. When introducing the legislation, Luján noted that internet usage is necessary for work, health care, and education, and thus, it shouldn't be capped. This very common precedent affects many families throughout the country, but the ones that are hit the hardest are low-income families who cannot afford to pay for the extra data caps. This only expands the digital divide, when the goal should be the exact opposite.

The announcement of the Uncap America Act mentions that the monthly data usage has rapidly increased as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The average American household now exceeds over half a terabyte (500GB) of data per month, and the demand for cellular data has risen by 25% compared to the time before the pandemic. Even with various restrictions now lifted, this increased demand is likely to persist in some capacity.