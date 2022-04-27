COVID-19 Is Recurring In Patients Who Took Pfizer's Antiviral & Doctors Don't Know Why

Since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Paxlovid as a valid treatment for COVID-19 in December 2021, many people saw the benefits of using it. Many people report feeling better during the five-day course of treatment and, for a large group of people, that treatment is enough for them to be COVID-free. However, more and more cases of coronavirus rebound are cropping up in patients who completed their Paxlovid course successfully, only to see the virus come right back with symptoms when the treatment is over. As reported by NBC News, anecdotal reports of people who get sick again after taking Paxlovid are coming up every so often. This brings up some important questions: are those rebound patients safe to go out in public? Are they still infectious? Are they in any danger of hospitalization or seeing their symptoms worsen? Does this mean that Paxlovid is ineffective if it only suppresses the symptoms of the coronavirus during the treatment and not beyond?

In general, Paxlovid treatment has proven to be effective. In a clinical trial run by Pfizer between July and December 2021, unvaccinated patients treated with Paxlovid were 89% less likely to see their coronavirus infection develop into the serious stages that could lead to death. However, with some patients not only experiencing a return of their COVID-19 symptoms but also testing positive once more, some firm guidance is needed as to what to do with those cases. As of right now, there are no specific guidelines for rebound cases.