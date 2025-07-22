Thinking Of Canceling Your AT&T Wireless Plan? Here's What To Know Going In

Before canceling your AT&T services, it's worth noting that a wireless plan is like a contract. And just like any other contract, terminating it can be more challenging than getting into it. That's why, before you consider ending your AT&T services early, it's crucial you understand how early termination fees (ETFs) and contract details might affect your final bill. The good news is that if you're terminating an AT&T Prepaid plan or any other no-contract plan, you won't pay any ETFs. However, you might still face some financial obligations, especially if you purchased devices through installment plans.

But while at it, you should know that timing is crucial due to potential prorated billing. Cancelling any AT&T service plan within the 14-day and 30-day grace period for new consumer and business wireless service, respectively, will help avoid ETFs and charges for the entire month, plus the used portion. Before you visit your nearest AT&T store and cancel any service, log into your account and check exactly how much you still owe. Also, try as much as possible to cancel your plan before your next billing cycle begins.

For traditional contracts that are still active, you might have ETFs tied to the contract's end date. Of course, the fees will decline if you are a long-term subscriber, but they'll still sting if you cancel too early. In fact, these fees might start at $325 for smartphones and decrease by $10 for each month of service you've already completed. For other devices like tablets, hotspots, or basic phones, the initial ETF usually costs $150, with a $4 monthly reduction.