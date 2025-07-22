Thinking Of Canceling Your AT&T Wireless Plan? Here's What To Know Going In
There is a laundry list of reasons you might want to switch to an AT&T wireless plan. It offers one of the best unlimited cell phone plans, especially for those with big families. Also, it often has great deals and discounts on nationwide 5G coverage and even smartphones. Still, even with these perks, there might come a time when canceling AT&T feels like a better option. Maybe you want to switch to an alternative that's way cheaper. Or perhaps you want a better alternative that offers a free subscription to streaming services with select phone plans, like T-Mobile.
However, before you go and cancel an active AT&T service plan, you should know that the process involves more than just walking away. Ending your AT&T service early, for instance, could attract early termination charges (for older plans) or equipment fees. You might also be charged with a final bill that includes remaining device payments and other prorated services. That's why it's crucial that you do a little homework before you click the cancel button on your AT&T subscription. With that in mind, here's what you should expect if you want to cancel your AT&T wireless plan.
What to know about ETFs and contract details
Before canceling your AT&T services, it's worth noting that a wireless plan is like a contract. And just like any other contract, terminating it can be more challenging than getting into it. That's why, before you consider ending your AT&T services early, it's crucial you understand how early termination fees (ETFs) and contract details might affect your final bill. The good news is that if you're terminating an AT&T Prepaid plan or any other no-contract plan, you won't pay any ETFs. However, you might still face some financial obligations, especially if you purchased devices through installment plans.
But while at it, you should know that timing is crucial due to potential prorated billing. Cancelling any AT&T service plan within the 14-day and 30-day grace period for new consumer and business wireless service, respectively, will help avoid ETFs and charges for the entire month, plus the used portion. Before you visit your nearest AT&T store and cancel any service, log into your account and check exactly how much you still owe. Also, try as much as possible to cancel your plan before your next billing cycle begins.
For traditional contracts that are still active, you might have ETFs tied to the contract's end date. Of course, the fees will decline if you are a long-term subscriber, but they'll still sting if you cancel too early. In fact, these fees might start at $325 for smartphones and decrease by $10 for each month of service you've already completed. For other devices like tablets, hotspots, or basic phones, the initial ETF usually costs $150, with a $4 monthly reduction.
Final billing and returning equipment
One major con of using AT&T is that they won't prorate your last bill once you cancel your wireless service mid-billing cycle. This means you'll be responsible for the full billing cycle's charges even if you cancel halfway through. So, don't panic when you receive a final statement after cancellation that includes monthly service fees, applicable ETFs, and outstanding device balances. It might also consist of additional charges like international roaming, overages, or subscription services.
It's also worth noting that if your plan includes any leased equipment, such as smartphones and tablets, you'll have to return them in good condition. And if you're to return them, do so within the 14-day to 21-day grace period after cancellation. Otherwise, you could face non-return or damaged equipment fees ranging from $75 to over $200. But don't stress too much, as AT&T provides prepaid shipping labels and clear return instructions. Plus, you can drop off the equipment at FedEx Office or UPS locations or return it to an AT&T store, according to the instructions. Just make sure that you keep the return trucking number as proof.
Remember that your SIM card may be deactivated immediately after canceling your wireless plan. So, to avoid losing access to your data, make sure that you back up your contacts, text messages, photos, and any documents onto another device. Don't forget to log out of any accounts linked to the device to maintain security. If you're planning to keep your current phone number, you'll want to transfer it to your new carrier before initiating cancellation with AT&T.