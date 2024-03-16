AT&T Mobile: Discounts & Perks You Should Know About
When you decide to sign up for a new mobile phone service provider, a lot of different factors go into choosing which company is best for you. Even if you don't make phone calls often, you need to know how reliable the service is because dropped calls can be such a burden, and that can change depending on what part of the world you live in.
You need to know what its data service is like and whether it supports 5G in a robust way. You need to know the prices and features of the different plans you can choose from that best suit your needs, including how much data is available to you per month.
In the United States, the major companies like AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile all have fairly similar plans and prices. In terms of service, one may be better than the others in certain pockets of the country, but on average, they all are pretty close together. Plus, there aren't really carrier-exclusive phones anymore like there used to be.
So, for some people, what puts a certain company over the others is what kind of discounts and perks they can get with that particular company. In the case of AT&T, the company offers a number of deals when it comes to getting new phones, but beyond that, it leaves a lot to be desired when it comes to perks.
Good deals for trade-ins
While a company like T-Mobile has perks like free Netflix and Apple TV+, AT&T does not have similar extracurricular benefits compared to its competitors. You aren't going to be finding brand deals and partnerships for things outside of the mobile phone sphere. What you will find, though, are deals on new cell phones, which makes sense considering that is the actual business AT&T is in.
What kind of phone you can get at a decent price depends on whether or not you are trading in a phone when you get your new one. For instance, you could get a new Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy Watch 6 for free with an eligible trade-in phone. Of course, that isn't exactly correct once you look at the fine print and take into account activation and upgrade fees, the need for an unlimited wireless plan, and other stipulations as well. You'll still be getting these devices at a heavy discount, but you aren't going to go into a store and walk out with two free devices.
AT&T offers similar kinds of deals on phones that don't require a trade-in, but these tend to be for older model phones, like an iPhone 14 that you can pay $5.99 per month for. This also rests on you purchasing an unlimited wireless plan as well, which is $75.99 per month. When you're paying that much, it makes sense for AT&T to throw in a phone for cheap.
A discount for AT&T Fiber subscribers
AT&T is not just a cellular phone service provider. It also has internet and television services as well, with AT&T Fiber being its latest creation, and this is where another discount from the company can come from.
New wireless customers who sign up for a promotional plan that costs at least $60 per month for service are eligible to add on an AT&T Fiber Internet plan for a $20 discount. It doesn't matter whether you choose the 300 Mbps base plan or the 1 GB top plan, you can get that $20 discount. For existing AT&T unlimited wireless users that have a minimum bill of $75 per month, you can also get this discount. Because this is AT&T Fiber, that means not everyone is eligible for this service because fiber optic internet is still slowly expanding where it can be used.
As of this writing, those who sign up for AT&T Fiber are also able to earn a reward card from AT&T worth up to $150, depending on which internet speed you choose. The base level speed gets you just $50, and each subsequent plan increases the dollar amount by $50. This reward card is just a Visa debit card, and can be used anywhere Visa cards are accepted, including your AT&T monthly bill if you so choose. That is about the closest AT&T comes to a true perk, but that isn't even from the wireless division.