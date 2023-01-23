Google Fiber Vs AT&T Fiber Internet: Which Is Better?

Fiber optic internet and the gigabit speeds it delivers are available to more people than ever, and that's due in part to Google Fiber and AT&T Fiber. Both ISPs offer residential access to gigabit plans — including multi-gig plans in some cases — to subscribers in parts of many big cities throughout the United States.

Both services are similar in many ways: they promise no data caps and contracts, their plans both start at 1-gigabit speed, and they include the hardware needed to connect to their ridiculously fast fiber networks. There are some small but distinct differences between the two, however, when it comes to the perks tossed in with the plans. Google Fiber isn't available in as many places as AT&T Fiber, for example, potentially making the latter your only option. If you live in a city covered by both services, however, you have a few more things to consider, including the max speeds available to you, extra fees you may have to pay, and more.