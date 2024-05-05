The Biggest Pros And Cons Of AT&T Wireless Home Internet Service

The biggest pro for AT&T Wireless Home Internet has to be the price. At $55 per month, it's significantly cheaper than any of their fiber plans (the lowest is $80) and the same price as their most affordable, 300Mbps plan. Naturally, you'll get slower speeds with the wireless internet, but those savings are worth considering. The cost drops to just $35/month if you opt-in to AutoPay and add an eligible AT&T wireless phone plan. Plus, AT&T ensures there is no price increase at 12 months, overage fees, or annual contracts.

Another pro is the easy installation. All you need to do is plug in the AT&T All-Fi Hub, and it will connect to the cell towers and have your network up and running in a few minutes. Best of all, it's simple enough for anyone to do, so there's no waiting on a technician or price involved with the setup.

Wireless home internet can also be installed in rural areas and other locations where a wired connection isn't feasible. Since cell towers are practically everywhere, AT&T doesn't have to worry about setting up the necessary infrastructure for a fiber connection, and the customer doesn't have to wait for that process to finish before getting online. Plus, once installed, wireless home internet creates a stable and wide-reaching network, allowing you to freely move around while maintaining your internet connection.