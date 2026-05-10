Utah's VPN Law Is A Declaration Of Tech Illiteracy

Ostensibly spurred on by concerns around online child safety, nations around the world have started implementing ID and age verification requirements to restrict minors' access to social media and supposed adult content. Some platforms, like Discord, also imposed their own verification processes preemptively. But the internet does not respect borders, and savvy users have found that bypassing these barriers is as easy as using a VPN. VPNs route a user's traffic through remote servers, making it appear as though the traffic originates from someplace other than the user's physical location.

One U.S. state that has implemented age verification and ID laws is Utah, which passed a law (Senate Bill 73) requiring adult platforms to verify a user's age if that user is in Utah. The outcome was as obvious as stepping on a rake: many porn sites blocked users from the state, and residents looking for some steamy action had to use a VPN.

Now, Utah has decided to target the VPNs themselves. A new amendment took effect on May 6, imposing penalties on websites found to provide access to users who are geo-spoofing. If you know even the bare minimum about VPNs, you'll know this makes no sense, since the entire function of a VPN is to hide a user's location from the websites they visit. It is an unworkable and burdensome law that will only cause headaches for everyone involved, whether or not they live in Utah. The question then becomes whether Utah's legislators are malicious or merely tech-illiterate. Here's what you need to know.