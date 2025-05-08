3 Alternatives To VPN Services For Accessing Content Banned At Your Location

When you're hyped for a new Netflix show, about to watch a viral video, or tracking down a specific news story, the last thing you want is a message that says, "This content is not available in your region." Restricting access to content based on a user's location is a practice called geo-blocking, and it's something we've all encountered at some point.

Advertisement

Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) are one way to bypass geo-restrictions, as they hide your real IP address, encrypt your internet traffic, and connect to a server in a different country to spoof your location. But VPNs are illegal or heavily restricted in some countries, and streaming platforms are getting better at detecting them.

Plus, the best VPN services available in 2025 typically require a subscription, while configuring them can be too complicated for people who aren't tech savvy. The good news is that other effective solutions exist. If you can't or simply don't want to use a VPN, but need to access geo-restricted content, here are three VPN alternatives to consider.