What's The Difference Between A VPN And A Proxy

Let's start with the basics. A virtual private network (VPN) lets you browse the web privately and securely with a level of encryption involved between you and the VPN provider (via Security.org). VPNs are often used to sign up for services or apps that are geo-restricted to a particular location, such as changing the VPN server to a different country in order to stream its TV shows. These restrictions are usually in place because a company doesn't have the rights to stream in your country or because it simply hasn't expanded its services to your region yet. While we don't recommend doing this, it's a common scenario.

However, VPNs aren't perfect. Lots of streaming services and modern applications are able to detect VPNs and lock you out. That's because most of the popular VPN applications reuse the same list of IP addresses. So, if a streaming platform sees that a specific set of IP addresses is being used to sign in to thousands of different accounts, that may set off a red flag, as you're either a spammer trying to brute force your way into their system or a VPN application. VPNs also usually cost money to operate as they require a separate computer located elsewhere to process all of your requests, which is why you'll typically pay a few dollars per month for a VPN subscription. Of course, you could run a VPN from your home, but again, that requires a computer in some form and the resources to run it, not to mention some technical knowledge.