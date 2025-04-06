NordVPN Vs Surfshark: How Do The VPN Services Compare In Price & Privacy?

Protecting online privacy is the key reason to opt for a VPN service, but both NordVPN and Surfshark go the extra mile to integrate multiple quality-of-life features for additional security. First up, both VPNs use only RAM-based servers, which makes it extremely difficult for malicious agents to steal user data from the servers. Unlike HDD servers that can hold data for much longer, RAM-based servers lose all their data when turned off or rebooted.

The no-log policy on both VPNs is another important privacy feature, which is lacking in numerous free VPNs (another reason why you should not trust a free VPN service). When you connect to a VPN, it reroutes all your internet traffic through the VPN server to keep you anonymous on the internet. However, the VPN service has unrestricted access to all your browsing activity and may store it. Both NordVPN and Surfshark pledge to a no-log policy, meaning they don't log your online activity including browsing history, data transfers, and more. The policy has been audited by independent auditors for both VPNs, however, NordVPN has been audited significantly more times than Surfshark.

VPN providers need to follow the country's data regulations in which they are based. NordVPN is based in Panama, while Surfshark is based in the Netherlands. While both the nations don't force companies to retain user data, the Netherlands is part of the Nine Eyes, which might be a dealbreaker for some privacy enthusiasts. The Nine Eyes is an alliance between the intelligence services of nations like the U.S., Australia, Canada, Netherlands, and more to share intelligence with each other.

Moreover, NordVPN offers around 7,100 servers in 118 countries in comparison to Surfshark's 3,200 servers in 100 countries, giving NordVPN an edge in privacy features.