Discord's Going To Censor Your Account Unless You Provide ID Or Face Scan
Discord is one of the most widely used VoIP platforms that was first adopted by gamers before it expanded into a mainstream communications client, now used by millions of users worldwide. Getting used to Discord doesn't take long, but with a community so vast, it's essential to take steps to keep yourself safe when interacting with strangers online. In most countries, users have to be at least 13 years of age to be able to use Discord.
Starting in March, Discord will roll out a more dynamic way to moderate content and address teen safety on the platform. All new and existing users will be required to verify their age to access certain features, like sensitive content or age-restricted servers. The verification will be done through facial age estimation — likely a selfie taken with your device. Users can also use a valid form of identification as proof of age.
Interestingly, Discord has also mentioned that it will "implement its age inference model, a new system that runs in the background to help determine whether an account belongs to an adult, without always requiring users to verify their age." Being safe on the internet is important, and Discord claims that video selfies or identity documents used for verification are handled securely and deleted immediately after a user's age is confirmed. Age verification is optional, but if a user chooses not to complete it, their account will automatically be adjusted to the "Teen-by-Default" experience.
Discord's new Teen-by-Default settings
Discord's various features are enjoyed by a wide user base, and one way to make the platform safer for teens is by adjusting the default account settings to limit exposure to sensitive content. The Teen-by-Default settings will be applied to all existing and new Discord accounts, and will enforce stricter content filters, restrict access to age-gated servers and features, and make it harder for new messages or friend requests to slip through unchecked.
Messages or images flagged as containing sensitive material can now only be unblurred by accounts that are verified as adults. Any age-restricted voice or text channels, servers, or commands will also be locked for teen accounts. New direct messages will always be sent to a separate inbox, and this behavior can only be changed by users verified as adults. The status of age verification cannot be viewed by other users, and you can retry the process if required by navigating to the "My Account" settings.
Roblox has also recently implemented a stricter age verification process that divides users into various age groups, and only lets users belonging to neighboring age groups interact with each other. Discord's implementation is much milder in comparison, since it doesn't outright block communication between teens and adults entirely. However, this middleground approach is a welcome change that will hopefully make it a safer platform for teen users.