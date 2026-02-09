Discord's Going To Censor Your Account Unless You Provide ID Or Face Scan

Discord is one of the most widely used VoIP platforms that was first adopted by gamers before it expanded into a mainstream communications client, now used by millions of users worldwide. Getting used to Discord doesn't take long, but with a community so vast, it's essential to take steps to keep yourself safe when interacting with strangers online. In most countries, users have to be at least 13 years of age to be able to use Discord.

Starting in March, Discord will roll out a more dynamic way to moderate content and address teen safety on the platform. All new and existing users will be required to verify their age to access certain features, like sensitive content or age-restricted servers. The verification will be done through facial age estimation — likely a selfie taken with your device. Users can also use a valid form of identification as proof of age.

Interestingly, Discord has also mentioned that it will "implement its age inference model, a new system that runs in the background to help determine whether an account belongs to an adult, without always requiring users to verify their age." Being safe on the internet is important, and Discord claims that video selfies or identity documents used for verification are handled securely and deleted immediately after a user's age is confirmed. Age verification is optional, but if a user chooses not to complete it, their account will automatically be adjusted to the "Teen-by-Default" experience.