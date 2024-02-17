A Beginner's Guide To Using Discord: Everything You Need To Know

Popular social media platforms — emphasizing their inherent "social" nature — focus on sharing content with a broad audience through posts and updates. You create a profile and set it to public, and your posts and updates can be seen by anyone. These platforms typically prioritize broadcasting your content to reach as many people as possible, often including features like likes, shares, and comments to encourage engagement and interaction. Similarly, widely used messaging apps are tailored for direct communication between you and your contacts, whether it's one-on-one or in groups. These platforms prioritize private conversations over broadcasting content to a wide audience.

Discord operates differently than both of these. It is centered around creating communities and fostering real-time communication within them. Instead of focusing on broadcasting content to a wide audience or facilitating private conversations between individuals or small groups, Discord offers organized spaces called servers and channels. These servers act as hubs where you and others with shared interests or goals can gather to chat, share media, and collaborate. Within these servers, conversations are organized into channels based on specific topics, allowing you to engage in discussions that are relevant to you.

To get started with Discord, you can create your account, join existing servers based on your interests, or start your own community. Once you're in, you can explore different channels, participate in conversations, and connect with like-minded individuals in real-time. We explain how to do this and more in detail below.