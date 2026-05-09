What's The Average Lifespan Of A Dryer?

When it comes to the evolution of home appliances, people tend to focus on items like refrigerators, freezers, dishwashers, and stoves. However, a case could easily be made that in-home laundry options have become every bit as game-changing in the modern world, as washers and dryers have not only made it easier to clean clothes, towels, and sheets, but considerably reduced the amount of time it takes to do so.

Though it's also a major energy consumer, the clothes dryer in particular has proven a legit time-saver. After all, the old-school method of drying clothes involved hanging them up and waiting for the sun and breeze to do their thing, a process that could take hours on a good day and even longer when the weather is foul. Even still, you might find yourself employing that time-consuming old-school method if your clothes dryer eventually ceases to function. The death of your dryer is, of course, more a matter of "when" than "if," as with every appliance you currently have in your home. That makes the real question concerning your clothes dryer how long you have before it kicks.

There is no precise timeframe we can apply to the lifetime of a clothes dryer, but according to some sources, a new dryer should provide you approximately 10 years of duty, with potentially more before it's time for replacement. However, that timeframe could swing dramatically one way or the other depending on how well you maintain it.