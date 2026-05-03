How To Clean Your Dryer To Minimize The Risk Of A House Fire

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The energy-consuming clothes dryer is one of those appliances that you only operate a few times a week and don't give much thought to in between uses. That can change quickly if you find yourself with a faulty dryer that won't dry. Apart from the potential for a frustrating trip to the laundromat, there is another factor to consider when it comes to a clothes dryer: they can easily become a hazard to your home and the people in it.

Yes, a clothes dryer is one of those common home appliances that poses a legitimate fire risk. According to some reports, the clothes dryer may be responsible for as much as 4% of home fires each year. That number might not seem particularly eyebrow-raising, especially when you consider that percentage also includes clothes washers as a hazard. Still, 4% is nothing to sneeze at when it comes to the safety of your home and your family.

There is a very easy way for you to go about limiting the potential for a life- and property-endangering dryer fire, with certain outlets reporting that some 32% of those tragic events are the result of improperly cleaning the dryer itself. Thus, regularly cleaning your dryer may go a long way toward preventing it from catching fire during use. Here are a few tips for properly cleaning your clothes dryer.