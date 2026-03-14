The Highest-Quality Clothes Dryer Brand Isn't Samsung Or LG, According To JD Power

Clothes dryers are one of the great technological conveniences that do not necessarily get their due. They may feel like old hat at this point, but dryers as we know them haven't even been around for 100 years. Gone are the days of getting ourselves a long clothesline with countless clothespins to air dry all of our clothes after a wash. We can simply transfer them to another machine, and they are perfectly warm and dry after about an hour. Sure, some clothes still require them to be air dried, but for most of these items, we can get things dried and hung up quickly.

A number of the big tech companies produce clothes dryers, like Samsung and LG. Because these companies produce so much tech that you probably already have in your home, you might think about getting a clothes dryer from them for brand consistency. However, if you are to look at the recommendation of a publication like J.D. Power, those would not be the companies you should look at. Instead, the number one clothes dryer manufacturer according to J.D. Power is the General Electric Company, more commonly known as GE.

GE has been a stalwart of American-made home appliances for decades upon decades, even if its branding isn't exactly the flashiest on the market. However, the company offers dozens of different dryer models. These are dryers that are standalone or stacked, electric or gas-powered, and top or front-loaded. Oftentimes, the same dryer model will be offered as an electric or gas-powered model for the ultimate in consumer optionality. GE dryers range in price from $529 to $1,399, meaning they can fit into most people's budgets, as well.