7 Michelin Products You Probably Didn't Know About

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When you think of Michelin, you probably think of tires. Justifiably so, too, as it's one of the best tire manufacturers in operation right now and has 106 JD Power awards to prove it. But while they may be Michelin's bread and butter, there are plenty of Michelin products that aren't tires out there — some of which are far less obvious than others.

Those of you who are fans of gastronomy will almost certainly be aware of the Michelin Guide, for example, and the stars it awards to restaurants the world over. That guide is just the tip of the iceberg, though; dig deeper, and you'll find a whole world of Michelin-branded products in a wide range of product categories.

Tire accessories, like tire covers, are probably a given, but the Michelin name and logo can also be found on everything from detailed travel guides to decorative and non-tire-related car accessories that could very well get you out of a pinch. So, let's dive into the world of Michelin and the many products that exist beyond its highly-regarded tires.