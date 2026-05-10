7 Michelin Products You Probably Didn't Know About
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When you think of Michelin, you probably think of tires. Justifiably so, too, as it's one of the best tire manufacturers in operation right now and has 106 JD Power awards to prove it. But while they may be Michelin's bread and butter, there are plenty of Michelin products that aren't tires out there — some of which are far less obvious than others.
Those of you who are fans of gastronomy will almost certainly be aware of the Michelin Guide, for example, and the stars it awards to restaurants the world over. That guide is just the tip of the iceberg, though; dig deeper, and you'll find a whole world of Michelin-branded products in a wide range of product categories.
Tire accessories, like tire covers, are probably a given, but the Michelin name and logo can also be found on everything from detailed travel guides to decorative and non-tire-related car accessories that could very well get you out of a pinch. So, let's dive into the world of Michelin and the many products that exist beyond its highly-regarded tires.
Travel guides and maps
Michelin's best-known contribution to the world of travel and tourism might be the star ratings it gives to restaurants via the Michelin Guide, but the French company does more than make or break the reputations of dining establishments and chefs alike. It also publishes a range of travel guides and maps that complement the ethos that inspired the Michelin Guide in the first place — people getting out and about and exploring the world.
To that end, there's an almost-endless range of Michelin-branded travel literature to buy. You could, for example, drop some cash on a Michelin road atlas for the U.S., Canada, and Mexico and set off on a Google Maps-free adventure. If you're more interested in seeing what a city or country has to offer from a tourist's perspective, the company's Green Guides, such as the Michelin Green Guide to Hungary or the short-stay guide for Charleston, might instead be more up your alley.
Somewhat charmingly, Michelin also has a few historical maps that will appeal to the WWII buffs out there. There are bilingual guides to WWII battles, including the Battle of Normandy and the Battle of Provence, which allow one to follow the battles, identifying key locations as they go.
Tire covers
Michelin has a number of well-regarded and highly satisfactory tires in its product lineup, with one of the best being Pilot Sport 4s, a high-performance summer tire built for spirited driving under clear skies and on dry roads. While they're great when the weather's hot, though, the Pilot Sport 4s (and other summer tires) are not meant for cold weather: You'll want to swap them out once the temperatures drop, and that's where Michelin's tire covers come into the picture.
These tire covers, which are actually made by Kurgo, help you store your summer tires safely over the winter months while minimizing the risk of damage or contamination from dirt and moisture. The covers also, of course, protect you from any muck that's already on the tires — handy if you have a small garage and foresee yourself moving the stored tires around to get to other items. The covers have convenient carry handles and are adjustable, so you can fit tires ranging from 22 to 31 inches in diameter.
You, predictably, get four covers in the box, and they will set you back $77.60. Kurgo backs its tire covers with a lifetime warranty, and that extends to these Michelin-branded covers as well.
12V portable jump starter and power bank
Vehicle owners seeking a good jump starter have plenty to choose from. Major jump starter brands like Noco, Avapow, and Wolfbox all offer multiple variations, aiming to satisfy the needs of almost every type of user imaginable. It's a tough market to compete in, then, but that hasn't stopped Michelin from throwing its hat into the ring too.
Michelin North America, Inc. — in other words, Horizon Brands, which distributes Michelin-branded rubber mats in North America — introduced the Michelin 12-volt portable jump starter and power bank to the market in 2021. Available exclusively from Costco, this jump starter has a 10,000mAh lithium iron phosphate power bank and can generate 500 amps of jump-starting current, which Michelin claims is enough for 6.0-liter gasoline and 4.0-liter diesel engines.
As with many modern jump starters, you also get USB ports for charging the power bank and other devices. There's a 45W USB-C port that works as an input and output, as well as a USB-A output port. You also get a built-in LED flashlight with floodlight, strobe, and hazard modes. The Michelin jump starter retails for $84.99 at Costco and includes a USB-A to USB-C cable, a 12V in-car charger, jump-starting cables, and a storage bag.
Snow shovel
If you live in snowy climes, then you probably have a set of high-quality winter tires ready to go for when winter sets in. But you know what else is handy to have for those emergencies? A good snow shovel. There are, of course, many snow shovels to choose from, but those who've committed to a pair of Michelin snow tires (like the Pilot Alpin PA4) may also want a matching snow shovel — and the brand is, of course, happy to oblige.
Michelin's snow shovel is, to be frank, nothing too radically out of the ordinary. It's a folding snow shovel that collapses down to 4 inches high — making it quite easy to store in a car or backpack — and has a telescoping handle that starts at 16 inches and extends up to 40 inches. The 8.5x11-inch pan is made of anodized aluminum in a fetching Michelin blue, while the telescoping tube is sadly in a much more boring plain metal finish. Two non-slip ABS grips complete the package. The Michelin snow shovel is currently available from Home Depot for $32.29, although prices can fluctuate.
Posters and wall decor
The next step after decluttering and organizing your garage storage is probably looking for ways to spruce it up a bit and add some character to the space. While we're not interior design experts here at SlashGear, we feel it would be remiss of us not to mention the charming array of wall decor available on Michelin's European online store.
Michelin has a dizzying array of trinkets and knick-knacks on sale for committed fans of the brand, but the ones we're particularly keen on are the posters. You have a few to choose from, and they're all eye-catching reprints of vintage artwork that we find particularly fetching. There's "Michelin Man and his pile of tires," for example, which is a reprint of a 1927 ad for the U.K. market. There are also higher-quality art prints and limited-run screen-printed posters (like this 1967 "Michelin Man on a Bicycle" poster) available, too, for those seeking posters with a bit more class.
Want more functional products to hang on your wall? Michelin, unsurprisingly, has you covered there, too. There's a delightfully retro-looking Michelin man thermometer that measures from 0 to 120 degrees Fahrenheit (and the equivalent in Celsius) that should add gearhead charm to any garage. The Michelin Man Sprinter metal clock also looks to be quite a handsome option — if you're committed enough to the brand to have a Michelin clock, that is.