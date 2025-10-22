KBB Says These Are The Best Winter Tires You Can Buy In 2025
There are plenty of mods and accessories that you can add to your vehicle to make it more capable on snow and ice, but none will have the impact of a good set of winter tires. All-season tires are certainly a viable option if you live somewhere that only gets a small amount of snow, but if you're often trudging through deeper amounts, specially engineered winter tires with a larger contact area, deeper treads, and cutting-edge technology to stay effective in freezing temperatures will make a huge difference.
As is the case when searching for any type of tire, it can be challenging to narrow down the best choice for you. However, Kelley Blue Book (KBB) makes it a little easier, providing its picks for the best winter tires available right now. Covering a variety of brands positioned in different market segments, here's a closer look at the six winter tires that KBB recommends, and what sets them apart from the competition.
Continental VikingContact 7
Continental's price tags position it as a more premium brand, but its tires remain affordable enough, especially given the value you get for the money. For colder climates, Continental currently offers two models, with the well-established VikingContact 7 tire being the one that features among KBB's best.
As with any tire, it's crucial to make sure you check your car's specific size requirement before making an investment. The VikingContact 7 does a solid job of covering a lot of ground in this area, with available sizes ranging from 155/70 for 16-inch rims to 315/35 for 22-inch rims. As is the case with most new tires, it features radial construction. Max load amounts range from 908 pounds in the smallest tire to 2,469 pounds for the 285/25 R20 set, so be sure to check that the rating is high enough for your vehicle.
KBB's favorite aspects of the tire are its quietness and low rolling resistance, but clarifies that the tire isn't the best in extreme conditions. This can be expected as these tires are non-studded, but the use of Continental's grip-enhancing PolarPlus tech keeps it a versatile choice on the snow. Taking into account hundreds of owner reviews on TireRack.com, the VikingContact 7 receives an 8.8/10 rating for winter conditions, with owners praising the tire's safety and performance throughout the most challenging time of the year.
Goodyear WinterCommand Ultra
A direct rival to Goodyear, no matter what type of tire you're looking for, it's no surprise to see Goodyear offer one of the best winter tires on the market. In fact, Goodyear has one of the most comprehensive selections specifically designed for harsher conditions, with multiple lines offering something slightly different to suit your needs. Only one Goodyear tire model makes it onto KBB's best-of list, however, that being the WinterCommand Ultra. The Ultra tire is the most affordable of the four WinterCommand tires available in 2025, but it doesn't fall short in capabilities, thanks to the reliance on cutting-edge features.
The WinterCommand Ultra essentially acts as a hybrid tire of sorts, earning a three-peak mountain snowflake designation for being as capable in snowy and icy conditions as it is on wet and clear roads. While KBB reports that a few owners have noted some road noise with these tires, other owner reviews submitted on outlets like TireRack.com mention how quiet they are. The tires also use what Goodyear calls hydro-dynamic grooves to extract the winter elements with ease. Considering overall availability, the WinterCommand Ultra is another tire designed for the mass market, offering a range of options for rim sizes between 15 and 19 inches. On Goodyear's website, this tire starts at $120.
General Tire AltiMAX Arctic12
Under the ownership of Continental AG since 1987, General Tire continues to act as a more affordable alternative to the parent company across the board. Despite being a subsidiary, General Tires maintains its own reputation, backed by a solid lineup of mainstream-focused products for vehicles of all shapes and sizes. In the winter department, you have the choice of three different tires, but the AltiMax Arctic12 takes the crown for the brand when it comes to versatility in heavy winter conditions, staying at a relatively affordable price point.
The AltiMAX Arctic12 tire is one of the sets among KBB's favorites that's studdable, which adds $20 per tire if you go through TireRack.com. While not in stock at the time of writing, the most affordable set of R14 tires comes in at $106.99 per tire. On paper, the tires tick all the boxes required when it comes to being an effective choice for the winter, coming with a wider tread patch than the Arctic tires that the 12s replaced. They're also three-peak mountain snowflake-rated, with owners praising how well they can handle deep snow, which is something that earned its spot on KBB's list as well. As a more budget-friendly option compared to Continental, the AltiMAX Arctic12 aims to strike an outstanding balance.
Nokian Nordman North 9
Keeping on topic with budget subsidiary bands, Nordman manages to stand out in the industry, despite being a relative newcomer, after a fashion. Established in 2004 and relaunched in 2023, Nordman is the more affordable alternative to its parent company, Nokian, which is marketed as a premium brand to compete with Goodyears and Continentals. Both brands focus almost entirely on winter and all-terrain tires, meaning the lineup isn't as expansive as others. However, Nordman's latest offering for winter tires is good enough to earn a spot on KBB's best-of list, despite not being as cutting-edge as the Nokian sets.
The newest winter tires you can get from Nordman are called the Nordman North 9, which come in two different styles: one for cars and one for SUVs. The two tire types share many similarities, featuring the same aggressive Nordtech 9 tread pattern and compound that the brand says can handle severe winter weather. The core difference between the two is that the SUV tires are much stronger, maintaining the stability you get with lighter vehicles. The North 9 tires can also be studded for extra grip, if necessary. There's no shortage of size options for either set, ranging from 15-inch options to 20-inch options for SUVs.
Nokian Hakkapeliitta
Nokian's flagship set of tires is one of the most highly regarded when it comes to winter conditions, making it no surprise to see it feature in KBB's list. The Hakkapeliitta name has an incredibly rich history in the tire industry, having been introduced in 1934, just two years before Nokian invented the first winter tire. Almost 90 years later, the quality of the Hakkapeliitta tire remains unchanged, making it one of the most attractive options if your budget is a little higher.
Nokian's Hakkapeliita tire is split up into categories, but it goes more in-depth than the budget brand for its flagship set. You have the choice between the R5 tires, which are the non-studded set designed to be ultra-quiet on the road without sacrificing performance, alongside the 10 set, which comes with studs to make it a premier choice for the harshest winter conditions. The LT3 tires are another set that'll work best for SUVs, while the C4 and CR4 are primarily targeted towards vans.
Instead of using studs, the R5 tires feature what the company terms 'arctic grip crystals' embedded in the aggressive tread pattern to maintain grip as the tire naturally wears over time. However, if you prioritize acceleration, braking, and overall grip, opting for the studded 10s may be a better choice. Nokian ensures that it appeals to all, regardless of the set you choose, with separate tires for cars, SUVs, and EVs, all engineered to meet the demands of your vehicle.
Bridgestone Blizzak
Alongside Continental and Goodyear, Bridgestone is a brand that doesn't exclusively make winter tires, but has continued to set the standard over the years — specifically with its Blizzak range, which has been available in the United States since 1992. That's plenty of time to become a cornerstone of the segment, which is exactly what Bridgestone has managed to do through consistently raising the bar with its technology.
Currently, you can buy three types of Blizzak tires brand new from the Tokyo-based brand, which include the Blizzak 6, the Blizzak WS90, and the Blizzak DM-V2. The 6 tire is aimed at performance-focused cars, using Bridgestone's ENLITEN tech to preserve grip for as long as possible. The V-shaped directional tread pattern also helps to maximize overall performance. The WS90 tire is the one that'll benefit everyday cars the most, utilizing the brand's Multicell technology instead of ENLITEN to clear snow, ice, and water, resulting in a larger contact area. The WS90 also has more block edges to help slow your vehicle down. Multicell is also used for the SUV-focused DM-V2 tire, which has a deeper tread design to go with the heavier weight naturally associated with full-size vehicles like SUVs and trucks.
As for compatibility, Bridgestone's method of offering different Blizzak tire types helps broaden its reach, with dozens of sizes available for all three tires. The Blizzak 6 is the most expensive, at $197.99 for the smallest set, followed by the DM-V2 at $174.99, and the WS90 priced at $133.99.