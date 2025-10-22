KBB Says These Are The Best Winter Tires You Can Buy In 2025

Continental's price tags position it as a more premium brand, but its tires remain affordable enough, especially given the value you get for the money. For colder climates, Continental currently offers two models, with the well-established VikingContact 7 tire being the one that features among KBB's best.

As with any tire, it's crucial to make sure you check your car's specific size requirement before making an investment. The VikingContact 7 does a solid job of covering a lot of ground in this area, with available sizes ranging from 155/70 for 16-inch rims to 315/35 for 22-inch rims. As is the case with most new tires, it features radial construction. Max load amounts range from 908 pounds in the smallest tire to 2,469 pounds for the 285/25 R20 set, so be sure to check that the rating is high enough for your vehicle.

KBB's favorite aspects of the tire are its quietness and low rolling resistance, but clarifies that the tire isn't the best in extreme conditions. This can be expected as these tires are non-studded, but the use of Continental's grip-enhancing PolarPlus tech keeps it a versatile choice on the snow. Taking into account hundreds of owner reviews on TireRack.com, the VikingContact 7 receives an 8.8/10 rating for winter conditions, with owners praising the tire's safety and performance throughout the most challenging time of the year.