Who Makes Continental Tires And Where Are They Built?

When it comes to routine car maintenance, tire replacements are a less frequent but essential task. New tires generally last for around 70,000 miles, meaning that if you drive the average amount, you should expect to get three to five years of life out of them. But even though you don't have to replace your tires as frequently as you need to change your engine oil, you shouldn't forget about your tires or take a nonchalant approach to purchasing new ones. As vital components of your vehicle's suspension system, it's critical that you buy quality tires that meet your car's specifications.

When it comes to purchasing a set of new shoes for your vehicle, there are various major tire brands from which you can choose. While you don't necessarily have to purchase the most expensive tires available, you should also avoid the cheapest options, as low-quality tires can provide poor traction and reduced lifespans. If you are interested in buying top-quality tires and also don't mind paying a bit extra for that quality, you may want to consider Continental tires.

Continental tires are made by Continental AG, a German automotive technology and tire manufacturer that's been in business since 1871. The international company builds automotive tech ranging from airbag control units to brake systems, radars, and infotainment technology, and its tires are considered to be among some of the best on the market by enthusiasts and experts alike. If you're curious about learning more about Continental and where the company builds its tires, stick around. Here's what you need to know.

