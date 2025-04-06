Who Makes Continental Tires And Where Are They Built?
When it comes to routine car maintenance, tire replacements are a less frequent but essential task. New tires generally last for around 70,000 miles, meaning that if you drive the average amount, you should expect to get three to five years of life out of them. But even though you don't have to replace your tires as frequently as you need to change your engine oil, you shouldn't forget about your tires or take a nonchalant approach to purchasing new ones. As vital components of your vehicle's suspension system, it's critical that you buy quality tires that meet your car's specifications.
When it comes to purchasing a set of new shoes for your vehicle, there are various major tire brands from which you can choose. While you don't necessarily have to purchase the most expensive tires available, you should also avoid the cheapest options, as low-quality tires can provide poor traction and reduced lifespans. If you are interested in buying top-quality tires and also don't mind paying a bit extra for that quality, you may want to consider Continental tires.
Continental tires are made by Continental AG, a German automotive technology and tire manufacturer that's been in business since 1871. The international company builds automotive tech ranging from airbag control units to brake systems, radars, and infotainment technology, and its tires are considered to be among some of the best on the market by enthusiasts and experts alike. If you're curious about learning more about Continental and where the company builds its tires, stick around. Here's what you need to know.
Where are Continental tires built?
Continental is a modernized, multinational company. As such, it should come as no surprise that the manufacturer builds its tires all over the world. According to the Continental website, the company manufactures its tires at 22 different facilities spread out over 17 different countries. Continental's list of manufacturing centers includes four locations in the United States: Clinton, Missouri, Mount Vernon, Illinois, Plymouth, Indiana, and Sumpter, South Carolina. Other locations in the Americas include one plant in Mexico, one in Brazil, and one in Ecuador. The company's remaining tire manufacturing facilities are spread out across Africa, Europe, and Asia.
If you want to determine where your individual Continental tires were made, you can consult the DOT number on the tire's sidewall. There, you'll find a series of numbers and letters that provide information about the tire size, origin, and manufacturing date. Among the characters in your Continental tire's DOT number, you can find the manufacturer and plant codes. That said, while Continental does state that "A3" refers to its Mount Vernon, Illinois facility, it does not appear to provide a more in-depth list of plant codes. So, if you buy a set of Continental tires and are interested in learning where they were built, you may have to ask an employee to help you find the information at the time of purchase.
Does Continental own any other tire brands?
While Continental does make some of the top tires on the market today, its products do come at a bit of a premium compared to cheaper brands. Because of that, you may be wondering if the company maintains any subsidiaries with more affordable prices. It's a good question, as many of the other top tire manufacturers also own cheaper brands that offer similar quality at lower price points. For example, Cooper is a subsidiary of Goodyear, while Riken is owned by Michelin.
Like many of its competitors, Continental also owns other tire brands. Depending on where you live, you may have access to various Continental subsidiaries. In the United States, Continental owns General Tire, which manufactures a large variety of car, truck, SUV, and commercial tires. You can find General Tire locations across the U.S., and the brand may be worth considering if you're looking for something close to Continental quality at a cheaper price.
Outside of the United States, Continental owns VIKING, which sells tires across parts of Europe, Gislaved, which services Northern Europe and Canada, Semperit, another European company, and Barum, which sells tires in Central Europe. If you're shopping for new car tires and considering a top brand like Continental, it's always wise to consider a brand's subsidiaries, as you may be able to find cheaper prices without sacrificing quality.