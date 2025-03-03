How Long Should New Tires Last? Here's What You Need To Know
Cars require a lot of routine maintenance to keep you cruising down the road. From oil replacements and engine air filter changes to tire rotations and wheel alignment services, your vehicle needs a lot of regular love and attention. The good thing is that most of the routine work your car requires isn't overly expensive. Even better, many auto maintenance jobs make excellent DIY projects for beginners, allowing you to further cut down on costs by performing the work yourself.
However, not all routine maintenance is cheap or easy to perform at home. Tire replacements are among the most expensive auto maintenance tasks you need to perform, with replacements averaging between $80 and $250 or more per tire. They're also not something that most people can tackle in their driveways. You can generally expect to get between three and five years of life out of new tires. That's based on the fact that U.S. drivers typically average between 12,000 and 15,000 miles per year and the average expected mileage new tires usually provide.
A lot more goes into a tire's lifespan than miles, though, including things like tire type and materials, your driving habits, the weather where you live, and more. Considering how expensive new tires can be and the fact that you'll probably be replacing them every three to five years, it makes sense to familiarize yourself with some of the things that can affect a tire's lifespan. Fortunately, that's what we're going to cover here. Here's everything you need to know about how long new tires can last.
Most new tires will last for around 70,000 miles
There are a ton of tire brands on the market in 2025. While all automotive tires share a few characteristics and are generally designed to accomplish the same basic tasks, they're not all created equal. Different manufacturers build tires with varying features, like aggressive, thick tread for off-road tires, or special characteristics, like run-flat technology. Additionally, some brands build cheaper tires with lower-quality materials, while others produce top-of-the-line products that come with equally lofty price tags.
All of those factors will influence a tire's expected lifespan. However, generally speaking, most new tires will provide around 60,000 to 70,000 miles of service before you need to replace them. If we divide that number by the 12,000 to 15,000 miles that the average U.S. American drives each year, we can assume that most new tires will last for between three and five years. However, we also mentioned that various other factors can influence a tire's lifespan. Furthermore, some tire brands will provide less mileage, while others will pass 60,000 miles easily.
When shopping for tires, it's important to consider both the expected lifespan and the product warranty. Buying a set of tires with a higher mileage rating may cost a bit more money, but it may also prevent you from buying replacements for several years. A warranty, on the other hand, can help you avoid premature replacements if the tire fails or reduce the amount you have to spend for replacements if they wear out before reaching their expected mileage rating.
Your driving habits could reduce the lifespan of your tires
Besides a tire's construction and expected mileage rating, we mentioned that a few additional factors can influence its lifespan. Your personal driving habits are one of those factors and play a key role in determining how long your new tires will last. As is the case with most things in life, there are correct and incorrect ways to drive your car. Poor driving habits can translate to aggressive driving, which includes things like weaving in and out of traffic, slamming your foot on the gas when leaving intersections, and tailing other motorists too closely. While only some forms of aggressive driving — like burning rubber at a stop sign — will directly affect your tires, they're all dangerous and can increase the likelihood of accidents and other vehicle damage. In fact, poor driving practices are one of the top bad habits that can prevent your car from reaching 100,000 miles.
Poor driving habits don't just mean aggressive driving, though. It can also mean doing things that your car isn't designed to do or driving over terrain that your tires aren't engineered to handle. If you regularly drive off-road with standard all-season tires, you may reduce their lifespan by exposing them to hazards like large rocks and tree limbs. It's important to consider your driving habits when buying new tires. If you're into drag racing or like to do donuts, your tires will likely deteriorate more quickly, and you should consider investing in a special set for extracurricular activities. Likewise, if you plan to do a lot of off-road driving, you may want to consider a quality set of all-terrain tires.
Maintenance is a key factor
We mentioned that replacing the tires is one part of keeping to date with that maintenance. However, replacing your tires every few years is far from the only form of maintenance that tires need. In fact, if you want to avoid buying a new set for as long as possible, there are several things you need to do for your tires.
When it comes to tire maintenance, there are three primary tasks you need to perform regularly: keep the air pressure within an appropriate range, rotate the tires, and maintain proper wheel alignment. Checking your tire pressure is quick and simple, and you can top off your tire pressure at gas stations, repair shops, or your driveway if you have an air compressor. If you don't know what your tire pressure should be, you can find out by checking the sticker in the driver-side door jamb, reading your owner's manual, or by looking at the tire's sidewall.
Tire rotations and wheel alignment services are more complex and not something most people will want to perform at home. A rotation service typically means moving the front wheels and tires to the rear axle and vice versa, or rotating the tires and wheels according to another pattern. You can do this at home, but you won't be able to balance the wheels — an important part of most professional rotation services — at home without the proper equipment. The same goes for alignments, unless you want to try to do it the old-fashioned way with string. Both services are essential for maintaining the life of your tires, and failing to perform them can lead to things like increased wear and mechanical damage.
Your local climate can also affect a new tire's lifespan
It's up to us to stay on top of maintenance tasks, as well as drive responsibly. However, one factor that we can't control is the climate where we live. It's an important factor, too, as the local weather can dramatically affect a new tire's lifespan, due to a few reasons.
Driving in inclement weather can be dangerous, and most people are aware that things like ice and road salt can contribute to things like vehicle corrosion and damage over time. However, you may not consider the effect that weather can have on your tires. Driving in slippery conditions, like snow, rain, or ice, reduces the amount of traction your tires have on the road, which can lead to increased tread wear. If you live in an area prone to extreme weather, it's a smart idea to buy a dedicated set of snow tires or some quality all-weather tires.
Snow, ice, and rain aren't the only types of weather that can damage your tires, though — extreme heat can also reduce the lifespan of your tires. Air temperature can cause the pressure inside your tires to fluctuate. If the weather is very cold or very hot, your tire pressure can drop or increase, which can lead to a loss in traction and wear issues. Furthermore, when it's extremely hot and sunny, the roads also begin to get warm. That can cause your tires to heat up and develop excess wear, as well as reduce their handling and traction.
Finally, parking your car outside can expose your tires to harm. It takes a while, but rubber tires can dry rot if left in direct sunlight and heat. Remember to consider your local weather when buying tires, and take steps to avoid exposing your tires to the most extreme elements whenever possible.
How to know when it's time to buy new tires
Now that you know a bit more about the factors that can affect a new tire's lifespan, you may be wondering how to spot the signs that it's time to buy some new rubber. It's actually relatively easy to determine when it's time to buy new tires — as long as you know what to look for, that is.
There are various warning signs that you need to replace your tires. These signs include things like worn-down tread, visible wires, physical damage, exposed wear bars, and more. They're generally pretty easy to notice if you're checking your tires regularly, which you should be doing. If you notice bulges on the side of your tires or odd wear patterns like tire cupping issues, you probably need some replacements. You may also notice things like a loss of traction when taking off from a stop sign or vibrations.
If you want to check a tire's tread to determine how much life it has left, you can use a tire tread depth gauge, available at most auto parts stores, or the penny test. To use the penny method, place a U.S. penny face down between the tread of a tire. If you can see any part of the 16th president's head, it's time for some new rubber.