How Long Should New Tires Last? Here's What You Need To Know

Cars require a lot of routine maintenance to keep you cruising down the road. From oil replacements and engine air filter changes to tire rotations and wheel alignment services, your vehicle needs a lot of regular love and attention. The good thing is that most of the routine work your car requires isn't overly expensive. Even better, many auto maintenance jobs make excellent DIY projects for beginners, allowing you to further cut down on costs by performing the work yourself.

However, not all routine maintenance is cheap or easy to perform at home. Tire replacements are among the most expensive auto maintenance tasks you need to perform, with replacements averaging between $80 and $250 or more per tire. They're also not something that most people can tackle in their driveways. You can generally expect to get between three and five years of life out of new tires. That's based on the fact that U.S. drivers typically average between 12,000 and 15,000 miles per year and the average expected mileage new tires usually provide.

A lot more goes into a tire's lifespan than miles, though, including things like tire type and materials, your driving habits, the weather where you live, and more. Considering how expensive new tires can be and the fact that you'll probably be replacing them every three to five years, it makes sense to familiarize yourself with some of the things that can affect a tire's lifespan. Fortunately, that's what we're going to cover here. Here's everything you need to know about how long new tires can last.

