Your Car Might Not Reach 100,000 Miles With These Bad Habits

Installing performance-enhancing modifications can be a great way to boost your car's horsepower. However, there are right ways and wrong ways to modify your vehicle.

When it comes to modifying your car, it's vital that you follow the proper steps and have a basic understanding of automotive tech and power before starting. That means that you shouldn't just dive into making extensive mods without first doing your research. If you want to boost your car's horsepower, you need to start small, especially if you're still planning to use your vehicle as a daily driver. You generally shouldn't jump right into massive modifications like installing a huge supercharger or turbocharger system without first understanding how the increased power will work and whether your vehicle is capable of handling it.

It's also critical that you install mods properly. Even minor modifications, like a cold air intake, can cause issues for your car if you don't install them correctly. Larger and more advanced mods can do even more damage if installed improperly. While modifying your car at home is a viable way to boost its horsepower and a great way to increase your mechanical know-how, it's also an easy way to cause damage. If you're not a car expert, you should consider asking for professional help or, at the very least, do a substantial amount of research before making mods.

Besides legal modifications, there are many illegal car modifications that you need to avoid. Removing emissions control components and installing things like a straight pipe exhaust system may seem appealing at first. However, they can actually harm your car — and the environment — in the long term, and you should avoid them at all costs if you want your vehicle to reach 100,000 miles.

