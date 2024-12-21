6 Worrisome Engine Noises And What They Each Likely Mean

Our cars can make some pretty strange sounds. If you drive them for long enough, you'll most likely experience some fairly unsettling noises at some point or another. While any unusual sound coming from your vehicle can be worrisome, those that emanate from your engine bay are often some of the scariest. That's because the internal combustion engine is the heart of most contemporary cars — if it fails or begins to act up, it could cause your entire vehicle to shut down.

While taking adequate steps to protect your car — like keeping up with routine maintenance — can help you avoid some of the most serious problems and malfunctions, nothing in life is guaranteed. Even if you take the absolute best care of your vehicle, it may still develop issues from wear and tear over time. Fortunately, educating yourself and learning about some of the most common signs of mechanical failure and malfunctions can help you avoid more serious issues. Engine noises, in particular, are something to which you should pay special attention, as catching them early can help prevent the development of more extreme — and more financially devastating — problems.

Luckily, we here at SlashGear can help with that. As a former professional mechanic and a lifelong gearhead, I'll explain some of the most worrisome engine noises your vehicle can make and the most likely reasons why they appear. We'll cover the issues that lead to these sounds, as well as some of the potential fixes.

