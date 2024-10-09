Rack And Pinion Steering Vs. Power Steering: Are They The Same Thing?

If you've ever driven an older vehicle without power steering or a contemporary car with a power steering malfunction, you probably understand just how important these systems are. They drastically reduce the amount of force necessary to turn the steering wheel, making it substantially easier to maneuver your car. However, not all power steering systems are created equal or work using the same methods and power sources. Today, the two most common types of power steering systems are hydraulic power steering systems and electric power steering systems. But while these systems rely on different sources of power, they often function using similar gears and components, including the famous rack and pinion gear.

Rack and pinion steering systems — as they're sometimes called — are an extremely common type of power steering system. You can find them in both standard hydraulic and newer electric power steering systems, and unless you drive an antique car or a modern off-road vehicle like a Jeep, chances are that your vehicle has a rack and pinion gear. These components are designed to transform the rotational motion of your steering wheel into the linear movement necessary to aim the wheels of the car. Rack and pinion systems work using an ingenious and highly-complicated set of gears. They're essential parts of your car's steering and suspension systems, and they play key roles in keeping your wheels aligned and your tires in good condition. If you're interested in learning more about rack and pinion steering, stick around. As a former professional mechanic who spent years specializing in steering and suspension, I'll break it down for you. We'll explore how these parts work, and we'll compare them to some other popular types of steering systems. Let's dive in and check it out.

