6 Reasons Why Your Engine Oil May Smell Like Gas (And What To Do If It Does)

You probably already know that your car relies on various different fluids to help it run smoothly. Two of the most well-known and recognizable of those fluids are engine oil and fuel, which, in many passenger vehicles, is gasoline. Both fluids are vital for internal combustion engines, as gas represents the fuel source that the engine uses for power, while oil is the lubricant that keeps all the internal parts moving smoothly while also helping with heat dissipation.

Under normal circumstances, these fluids should really never come into contact with each other. They both flow through distinct channels and are supposed to be contained within their individual systems. However, if you've been around cars for long enough, you know that automotive parts and systems are prone to wear and tear over time and various malfunctions can occur, resulting in things like performance problems and mechanical defects. One particularly unsettling issue that may occur if there's a problem with your vehicle's fuel or engine lubrication systems is a gas smell coming from your engine oil.

There are various reasons why your engine oil may smell like gas. However, it's not always easy to identify the root cause. Some issues may be obvious — for example, if you're a car novice, you may accidentally fill your engine with gasoline instead of the fuel tank. That's pretty extreme, though, and you'll probably realize pretty quickly if you make that mistake. Other potential causes include worn-out fuel injection components, bad piston rings, and poor driving habits. As a former professional auto repair technician, I'll break down some of the most common reasons why your engine oil may smell like gas and what to do if you experience the issue yourself. Let's dive in and check it out.

