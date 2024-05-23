10 Common Causes For An Engine Misfire (And If You Can Fix Them At Home)

When I attended technical school studying automotive service technology many years ago, among the first things my instructor taught us was the basic principles of how an engine works. These principles as applied to most engines in cars and light trucks follow what is known as the Otto cycle. This is a four-stroke cycle that governs the process of how engines turn the stored energy in gasoline into the kinetic energy moving the car. This was described by the instructor as suck, squeeze, bang, blow, referring to the four cycles of intake, compression, combustion, and exhaust. Regardless, it can be extremely frustrating when one of these cycles fails to occur in your own vehicle.

A common condition you may have heard of when one of these cycles fails is called a misfire. Whether you have experienced it yourself, if you are a "Top Gear" fan and have watched all of the best episodes, you have certainly heard Richard Hammond blame a slow track time on one — it's one of the more memorable gags from the show. While it can be funny as a running gag on a TV show, when there are no cameras and you are experiencing a misfire on your own car, it becomes far less amusing. In fact, a misfire left untreated can cause long term damage to the engine. This may have you wondering what causes a misfire and what you can do about it.