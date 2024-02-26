What Made Honda's 1972 CVCC Engine Technology So Unique (For The Time)

The master engine-smiths at Honda have long been venerated for developing the now famous VTEC engines that featured variable valve timing. Long before it was cool to boast about VTEC "kicking in," Honda came up with another ground breaking engine technology that went by the much less catchy name of "CVCC."

CVCC stands for "Compound Vortex Controlled Combustion," and was developed out of necessity to comply with the increasingly restrictive emissions standards of the early 1970s like the Clean Air Act, according to Honda. In fact, in December of 1972, the CVCC was the first ever engine to pass the upcoming 1975 emissions standards set forth by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Funnily enough, Honda didn't even have a car to house the engine. According to Honda, testers from the United States federal government used a Nissan Sunny fitted with Honda's engine for all of its testing. It wasn't until 1973 that Honda was able to make a car that used the engine technology inherently. That car itself would alter the automotive world forever: it was none other than the Civic.