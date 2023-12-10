Is The Ford V10 Triton Engine Any Good?

The Ford V10 Triton engine is the largest displacement power plant in the Blue Oval's Modular line and one of the biggest it puts in a consumer vehicle. With a displacement of 6.8 liters and plenty of pulling power, the naturally-aspirated Triton V10 has been used by Ford in a wide range of trucks and generally heavy-duty applications, such as towing, hauling, or powering motorhomes.

It was launched to replace the even larger 7.5-liter V8, which had been powering Ford trucks since the late 1960s. Being part of Ford's Modular family of engines, it shares its bore and stroke with the smaller 5.4-liter V8, and it has a bank angle of 90 degrees.

When it was introduced in 1997, the Triton V10 produced 275 horsepower and 425 lb-ft of torque, but its power output was increased over the years to 320 horsepower in the unit's most recent iterations. They also have slightly more torque, up to 460 lb-ft, in the F-650 and F-750 Super Duty pickups.

Ford launched an even larger displacement engine that it wants to replace the Triton when it is phased out, the 7.3-liter Godzilla V8, which is more technologically advanced and promises to deliver more power, efficiency, and dependability. As such, the V10's days are probably numbered.