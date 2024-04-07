How To Replace Your Car's PCV Valve (And Why You Might Want To Every 4-5 Years)

Car engines require a lot of parts working in unison to properly function. There are thousands of explosions happening every minute when your car's engine is running, hence the name "internal combustion." As a result of that combustion, a lot of gasses are produced around the engine. One such vital part that helps deal with gas that finds its way into the crankcase is the PCV valve — or positive crankcase ventilation.

According to J.D. Power, the PCV valve has been a part of just about every car engine since 1961, and it helps control emissions. As with any part, the PCV valve wears out, and since it's exposed to the hostile environment of the engine, it can get fouled up with burnt up debris if it isn't replaced.

Fortunately, it's an easy part to replace and fairly cheap most of the time, depending on your car. The tool list is also short, requiring good lighting, potentially a set of combination wrenches, and patience. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to replace the PCV valve. The engine used in this guide is a 4.9-liter inline-6 in a 1991 Ford F-150. This engine is also referred to as the Ford 300.