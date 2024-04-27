Why Your Steering Wheel Might Shake When You Brake At High Speeds

It's freeing to be able to cruise comfortably down an open highway, the lack of other drivers allowing you to make the most of the space and the speed limit. It's a feeling that can quickly dissipate when you're forced to ride the brake and turn to worry when your steering wheel rattles under your grip. When you're moving at a steady and quick pace, there often appears to be nothing mechanically wrong, but the moment your foot touches the brake, you're met with a concerning shake.

Before you rush it to the mechanic only to have them find half a dozen unrelated issues, you may want to troubleshoot it or consider why your steering wheel may shake when you brake at high speeds. Could it be an unsteady road? Sure, but there could also be an issue with your vehicle, and no, we don't recommend trying to fix the problem yourself if you're not a mechanic.

The next time a drop in speed impedes your otherwise free ride, pay close attention to how your steering wheel reacts. If you were driving fast enough and it started rattling the moment you hit the brake, you may be experiencing one of the following issues.