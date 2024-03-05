Here's Why Your Front Brake Pads Are Wearing Out Faster Than The Back

If you take a second to look at your car's brakes, you might realize that the front brakes are larger than the back — sometimes they're even ventilated, and the back isn't. This isn't some kind of design fluke; it's because cars are built to give braking bias to the front. In a short summary, that's why your front brake pads are wearing out faster than the back — they're simply doing more work.

Drivers familiar with tire wear already sort of get the idea. The tires in a car wear out at different rates depending on several factors, including weight distribution and braking bias. That's why frequent tire rotation is an important part of your car's maintenance. However, unlike tires, you can't rotate brake pads because the front and back pads aren't the same size. Nonetheless, this should remind you that uneven wear among front and back wheel components is a normal part of an aging car — don't be alarmed that there's something wrong with your vehicle.

There's fundamental physics, car design ingenuity, and safety foresight at work here. But for you to appreciate all of that properly, allow us to explain the science behind this uneven braking balance.