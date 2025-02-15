How To Check Tire Tread (And Why Depth Matters)

The tire tread depth is the measurement between the groove (the gap between the patterned rubber) and the top of the tire tread. For new tires, this depth is usually 10/32 or 11/32 inches (8 or 9 mm). However, it doesn't stay that way throughout your tire's lifespan. Tires naturally wear down as you use them, but they can also lose tread earlier due to inaccurate tire pressure and alignment and frequent acceleration and hard braking.

Once your treads become shallow, your tires' performance is reduced. They'll have a harder time expelling water and maintaining contact with the road, potentially causing you to lose control. You also lose braking power as your treads wear out, delaying your car's ability to come to a full stop. If you keep driving around with tire treads that are already at or below 2/32 inches (1.6 mm), you can be fined in some states in the U.S., including New York, Texas, and California.

That's why it's a must to know how deep your tire treads still are. It's recommended to measure your tire tread depth once every 3,000 miles (5,000 km). You should also do so more religiously as soon as you get to 4/32 inches. Once you reach 2/32 inches, it's time to buy new tires. But how exactly do you measure the tire tread at home, without needing to take your vehicle to a mechanic?

